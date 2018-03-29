Blue Ridge Beef recalling raw pet food products due to public health risks

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black is alerting Georgians to the recall of certain Blue Ridge Beef raw pet food products due to potential health risks to both pets and their human owners. The products were distributed to multiple states, including Georgia. Here are the details for the recalled products from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), who is handling the recall investigation:
Blue Ridge Beef of Eatonton, Ga., is voluntarily recalling two raw pet food products because of the potential of contamination with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes:
Lot # GA0131 – BRB Complete raw pet food, and
Lot # GA1102 – Kitten Grind raw pet food
A recall was initiated on Mar. 26 for the BRB Complete raw pet food after samples collected and tested by the FDA came back positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. There has been no consumer or pet illnesses in association with this product. A recall was initiated on Mar. 1 for the Kitten Grind raw pet food after the FDA received a complaint of two kitten deaths, including one death confirmed to be caused by Salmonella septicemia. Subsequent testing by the FDA of Kitten Grind Lot # GA1102 revealed the presence of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.
Salmonella and Listeria can cause severe and potentially fatal infection in both the animals consuming the pet food, and the humans who handle the pet food. There is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surface exposed to these products. Pets can be carriers of the bacteria and infect humans, even if the pets do not appear to be ill. Once Salmonella and/or Listeria monocytogenes is established in an animal’s gastrointestinal tract, the animal can shed the bacteria in its bowel movements, and the contamination can continue to spread.
Groups at higher risk for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes infections and complications include the elderly, young children, people with weakened immune systems and certain chronic medical conditions (such as cancer), and pregnant women. Healthy people infected with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes should monitor themselves and their pets for some or all of the following symptoms: Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.
Consumers exhibiting any of these symptoms after having contact with this product or pets who have consumed this product should contact their healthcare provider. Pet owners should contact a veterinarian if their pet shows signs of illness. Consumers should follow all the simple handling tips on the product’s package.
Additional product information:
BRB Complete, Lot# GA0131, Manufacturing date: 01/31/2018, sold in two-pound chubs (frozen) and distributed in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Kitten Grind, Lot# GA1102, Manufacturing date: 11/02/2017, sold in two-pound chubs (frozen) and distributed in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
Consumers are encouraged to check any clips of product they may have in their freezers or refrigerators to ensure that they possess the affected lot#GA0131 or lot#GA1102. Those who have purchased either of these products are urged to stop feeding the product to their pets, and either return products to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the products immediately (note: disposal of these products should be in a securely tied plastic bag placed in a covered trash receptacle). Those with questions can contact the company at blueridgebeefga@yahoo.com.
This is one of several food product recalls impacting Georgia this week. To view a comprehensive list or sign up for e-mail alerts, please visit www.agr.georgia.gov/recalls.aspx. If this recall expands or additional details become available, the website will provide the most up-to-date information. Also follow the GDA on Twitter @GDAFoodSafety for recall alerts and food safety tips.