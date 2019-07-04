Blood Assurance is looking to fill a summer need (and bags of blood) during a community blood drive on Independence Day.
Ponders Funeral Home, located on Jolly Road, is set to host a community-wide blood drive on Thursday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include a hot dog cookout, and all donors will receive their choice of a summer gift — flip flops or a beach towel. Additionally, donors 18 years and older will be entered to win four tickets to Dollywood’s Splash Country.
The summer months are typically some of the lowest collection times of the year, and the Fourth of July holiday is historically one of the highest in usage. This creates a great need in the local blood supply that calls for help from the Calhoun community.
As the sole provider of blood and blood products for AdventHealth Gordon and Murray Medical Center, as well as Floyd Medical Center, Redmond Regional Medical Center, and Cartersville Medical Center, every donation made with Blood Assurance stays local and helps the patients in the Calhoun-Gordon County community.
Blood donors must be 18 years of age to donate, 16 or 17 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 lbs, and be in general good health. For more information and tips on donating blood, please visit www.bloodassurance.org