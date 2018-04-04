Cartersville, Ga. (April 4, 2018)— Nonprofit regional blood center Blood Assurance is calling on community members to make a blood donation at a local donor center or bloodmobile. The supply of O negative blood is at a critical level, and officials are asking the community to donate to help guarantee blood is readily available for hospital patients.
“We are at a critical level right now, ” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “To most effectively serve local hospitals, we need to have a four to five-day supply of this blood type. The need for a steady blood supply is vital. Blood Assurance is asking donors, specifically those with O negative blood type, to give today.”
Each donation of blood contains plasma, red blood cells and platelets that can be used to save up to three lives. Patients undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment or organ transplants rely on donated blood, in addition to the unexpected traumas seen at hospitals on a daily basis.
“O negative is the universal blood type and is always needed.” said Jay Baumgardner, executive director of marketing and community relations for Blood Assurance. “We need healthy donors to come replenish the supply. If you are able to donate, we ask that you take 30 minutes out of your day to save lives in our community.”
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 and 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment at a donor center or blood drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE ‘ to 444999.
About Blood Assurance
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving 51 counties and more than 76 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.