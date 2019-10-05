Owner Sabrina Holsomback officially opened her salon The Blonde on Mane, located at 350 S. Wall St., Saturday morning with door prizes and refreshments.
Complete with numerous styling, shampoo and drying stations for clients, Holsomback said the salon has been a labor of love for her. She worked in the same building as a stylist under different ownership and said she purchased the building in August, when it became available, because she wanted to keep seeing her regular clients and stay in the area. It took two days and two nights to renovate the space and brand it with its new name, which is inspired both by Holsomback’s signature blonde hair and her love for horses.
“I work on H&H Farms too, so I’m horse crazy, which is where the ‘mane’ part of the name came from,” she said. “And blonde came from me and the girls being blonde.”
“The girls” as she affectionately calls her employees are April Childers, Angie Herndon, Shayne Robertson and Brittany Nichols. Childers, Herndon and Robertson are fully-certified Master Cosmetologists. Nichols is younger and acts as Holsomback’s assistant. Together, they make up a “rock solid team,” Holsomback said.
“We all stay up to date on the latest styles and we’re constantly training to be better,” she said. “We’re a great team too because we’re friends and we’re honest, and we don’t really ever stop learning. We know we have to stay on top of trends.”
The Blonde on Mane is a full-service salon, meaning the services they offer include all hair services, nails, body treatments, waxing and extensions. They also do weddings and special occasion hair. Both appointments and walk-ins will be accepted.
Holsomback said anyone who wants to see examples of the stylists’ work can do so by visiting the salon’s Facebook page or by visiting @theblondeonmane on Instagram. Prices vary based on the stylist and service requested.