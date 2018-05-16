Bledsoe obtains Medication Assisted Treatment Specialist designation

Dr. John Bledsoe

Calhoun Counseling Center’s Dr. John Bledsoe, recently earned the following designation through the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Certification Board of Georgia:

Medication Assisted Treatment Specialist

This designation consisted of a three-month study of drugs to treat individuals addicted to alcohol and/or drugs.

Calhoun Counseling Center is located at 654 Red Bud Road in Calhoun. The center provides professional counseling in the context of Christian-Judeo ethics and values. Individual therapy for depression, addiction, anxiety and eating disorders is offered, as well as group therapy for Anger Management, Domestic Violence, and Alcohol/Substance Abuse/Addiction.

Dr. Bledsoe is a Diplomat of the American Psychotherapy Association, a Diplomat Co-occurring Disorders Professional and American Board Certified Professional Counselor.