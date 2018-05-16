Bledsoe obtains Medication Assisted Treatment Specialist designation

Calhoun Counseling Center’s Dr. John Bledsoe, recently earned the following designation through the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Certification Board of Georgia:
Medication Assisted Treatment Specialist
This designation consisted of a three-month study of drugs to treat individuals addicted to alcohol and/or drugs.
Calhoun Counseling Center is located at 654 Red Bud Road in Calhoun. The center provides professional counseling in the context of Christian-Judeo ethics and values. Individual therapy for depression, addiction, anxiety and eating disorders is offered, as well as group therapy for Anger Management, Domestic Violence, and Alcohol/Substance Abuse/Addiction.
Dr. Bledsoe is a Diplomat of the American Psychotherapy Association, a Diplomat Co-occurring Disorders Professional and American Board Certified Professional Counselor.