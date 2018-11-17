As Thanksgiving approaches, the crazy rush of Black Friday sales and advertisements become hard to ignore. Though the Friday following the holiday is often a day full of chaotic Christmas shopping, this year, Office Depot will be putting a new twist on Black Friday by partnering with the Calhoun Winner’s Club for a school supply drive.
For the past three months, Customer Service Supervisor Josh Walls has been planning a charity event to allow the store to give back to the local community. As Walls and General Manager Wade Bittner were looking for a charity to work alongside during the holiday season, United Way Executive Director Vickie Spence pointed them in the direction of the Winner’s Club.
“Alan said students need school supplies and that connected so much with our store,” Bittner said, talking of Winner’s Club Director Alan Robertson. “We had an instant connection with what they needed and what we could provide.”
Bittner said Office Depot will also be offering coupons for customers which would allow them to donate more. Some of the specific supplies being requested by both Office Depot and the Winner’s Club include wide-ruled notebook paper, folders, binders, pencils, pens, highlighters and Post-it notes, which are just the beginning of the list.
The supply drive will be taking place on Friday at the store, 389 W. Belmont Drive, during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers are encouraged to donate not only school supplies but also new toys for the Winner’s Club Christmas party, which will take place Dec. 1.
The Club has been around for over 50 years, and works with children of all ages, from 3-year-olds to high school students. Robertson said the founder saw Gordon County families struggling and wanted to give kids in those situations more opportunities to flourish.
“The club was originally founded to protect and grow future employees, to make the community better and also to make better future employees,” Robertson said.
The club provides evening programs, summer programs and seasonal events for children, and they are always accepting volunteers. Monday through Thursday evenings, the club hosts educational tutoring, musical training and games.
In addition, the club provides transportation for children who can’t get to the club location, and Robertson says before the evening programs, staff and volunteers travel door-to-door to pick up students.
“We had two siblings who in three years lived in 26 residencies all over the county and attended five to six different schools,” Robertson said. “We provide stability from the time we take them in until they graduate high school.”
The director said this club has a long history of graduating students who then return to serve as volunteers. Currently, he said there were three mothers who were children when they started, but thought so much of their time with the club that they took their kids back to be a part of it. The success stories are endless, Robertson said, and he was pleasantly surprised to find out that many Office Depot employees had previous involvement in the club.
“(At the club), kids can make real friendships and that helps them boost their self-esteem,” Robertson said. “God gives everyone talents, and at the club they can discover that talent. Everybody can be a winner.”
Bittner and Walls both think working with the Winner’s Club will be a great way for the store to give back to the community, and Bittner said the chain is looking to host similar charity donation drives at other locations across the country. He hopes this tradition of involving charities in their Black Friday sales will be long lasting.
To learn more about the Black Friday event at Office Depot, call the store at 706-624-8466 or contact the Calhoun Winner’s Club via their Facebook page.