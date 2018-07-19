Big Peach Running Co. hits the road with Ultimate Mobile Shoe Fit Experience

This July, Big Peach Running Co. will reveal “Big Peach On Wheels - The Ultimate Mobile Shoe Fit Experience” to the Atlanta market. Big Peach On Wheels is the first of its kind in the U.S., offering a fully stocked mobile shoe fitting and specialty retail experience! The 30-foot vehicle will travel with a complement of technology and team members to fit visitors for the perfect ath-letic shoe. It also comes with full audio and video to add entertainment and education to every stop. The ready-to-go-showroom and inventory includes 400+ pairs of shoes, socks and inserts from globally recognized brands and top performers in the Apparel and Nutrition categories.
“Big Peach On Wheels was created due to a consumer demand for even more convenience. While we have 7 locations throughout the Metro Atlanta area, people are busier than ever. And, for sure, no one wants to spend more time sitting in traffic. Big Peach On Wheels will offer con-venience, alongside the same world class customer service that our Guests have come to ex-pect. We’ll also be able to reach areas that lack experienced and knowledgeable specialty retail that can help enhance and grow a pedestrian active lifestyle,” says Founder/Co-Owner Mike Cosentino. Big Peach Running Co. has already developed relationships with several Atlanta-based corporations and will be scheduling visits to those corporate campuses and office parks. Big Peach On Wheels also has strategic partnerships with local races and will be offering a full-service retail experience just steps from the Start/Finish line. The first event will be at the Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside 5K/8K on July 14th.
About Big Peach Running Co.
Founded in Atlanta in 2004, Big Peach Running Co. is Georgia’s largest Running Specialty Re-tailer. With seven (7) stores across the metropolitan Atlanta area, it is also one of the nation’s leading authorities on running and walking equipment as well as being selected as one of the Top 50 Best Running Stores in America multiple times. BPRC has continued to find ways to innovate and provide world class service through their award winning 3-Step Fit Process to developing TransFORMed Running Workshops that help runners with proper running technique to reduce impact while running. The extensive training program for new team members and expansive selection of footwear, apparel and accessories have been presented various awards and regularly acknowledged by Access Atlanta, Atlanta Magazine, Runner’s World, Competitor Magazine, Creative Loafing and Sporting Goods Business. For over 14 years, Big Peach Running Co. has helped thousands of runners, walkers, and fitness enthusiasts get into the right shoe to avoid unnecessary injury from improper running footwear. To learn more, visit www.BigPeachRunningCo.com online.