Bethany Champion, a member of the Sonoraville High School FFA Chapter, was named a national winner in the 2019 National FFA Agriscience Fair at the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana, recently.
To qualify for the National FFA Agriscience Fair, students must be in grades seventh through 12th, conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture and food science industries and present their findings to a panel of judges with a display and report. All national participants are selected as the state winner at their state agriscience fairs and earn national competition eligibility after being placed in the top 12 within their respective categories.
Brooklynn Carr, a graduate of the 2019 class at Sonoraville High School, was selected as a top four finalist for her proficiency in the Food Science and Technology category. Providing her exceptional research into preservation methods, she won the Georgia contest and advanced to the national level.
The proficiency awards recognize outstanding student achievement in agribusiness gained through establishment of a new business, working for an existing company or otherwise gaining hands-on career experience. The Food Science and Technology award is one of 47 proficiency program areas FFA members can participate in to develop valuable experience and leadership skills at the local, state and national levels.
The Sonoraville FFA Chapter also sent Gracy Sexton to Indianapolis as she vied for national honors in the employment skills area. CSX and Arysta Life Science North America Corporation sponsor the event.
Employment skills is one of 25 career/leadership development event areas, covering jobs skills in everything from communications to mechanics. This event is designed to recognize outstanding FFA members for their ability to prepare and interview for real-world employment opportunities. Part of the preparation includes creating a cover letter, resume and completing a job application. Participants also show their ability to think on their feet through a networking activity. CDEs and LDEs help students develop the abilities to think critically, communicate clearly, and perform effectively in a competitive job market.
Brooklyn Carr and Annelies Carr were selected from an applicant pool of members from all over the state. They were two of the 19 students to represent the Georgia FFA Association as voting delegates. These young ladies participated in multiple forums and sessions, helping shape the organization to reflect the growing and changing environment that agriculture encompasses. They were responsible for representing the interests and opinions of the Georgia FFA Association.