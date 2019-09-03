Berry College is hosting a basket weaving workshop from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, in the Berry College Moon Gallery.
North Carolina artist Carmen Haynes, leader of the workshop, will help participants create baskets made from pine needles. This medium is similar to the work she has in her shop, “Pine Needles and Things,” in Brasstown, North Carolina, and the work she will have on display at the first exhibition of the semester, “Circle,” in the Moon Gallery.
“Circle," which features the work of several artists, including Haynes, and emphasizes art engaged with community, will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through Sept. 19. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
The basket workshop is $55 per person and all materials are included in the fee. Reservations are required and seating is limited to 12. Email Associate Professor of Art Brad Adams at badams@berry.edu to reserve a seat.