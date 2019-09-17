ROME, Ga. – The Berry College Fall Market on Saturday, Sept. 21, will feature over 70 vendors, including Berry students and community members from all over Northwest Georgia.
The market will take place in the Clara Bowl located near the Ford complex, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free parking and entry, and children’s activities such as science experiments, face painting and a bouncy house.
Vendors will bring a wide variety of products to the market, ranging from locally grown foods to jewelry and decorations. Wares from entrepreneurial students include cupcakes, custom artwork and hair scrunchies. Seven Student Enterprises will be featured, selling products such as body scrubs, eggs, Adirondack chairs, and beeswax lip balm.
The market, hosted by the Berry College Student Enterprise Program, allows Enterprise team members to develop sales, production management and event planning skills.
“I love the diversity of products that are sold,” said Marie Echols, marketing team lead for the Student Enterprises. “It’s one of the only places you can eat a fresh cupcake while picking out a succulent or custom blue jean jacket.”
To see vendor highlights and learn more about the Enterprises, please visit the Berry College Student Enterprises’ Facebook page.