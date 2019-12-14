Shaw Industries representatives stopped by Belwood Elementary School to present a prize to Giselle Lopez for her entry to the first Shaw Student Art Contest. Students took inspiration from Shaw’s efforts to Create a Better Future in the areas of Careers, Community Outreach, Sustainability, and Innovation and submitted drawings, paintings, sketches, and more.
The winning entries are: Elementary (K-5) First Place: Cecilia Arellano-Herrera (Eastside Elementary School), Second Place: Giselle Lopez (Belwood Elementary School) and Third Place: Zeel Patel, (Adairsville Elementary School). Middle (6-8): First Place: Esmeralda Alegria Chavez (Dalton Middle School), Second Place: Chelsie Soto-Suarez (Dalton Middle School) and Third Place: Christopher Reed (Eastbrook Middle School). High School (9-12): First Place: Audrey Marie Merryman (Dalton High School), Second Place: Sisly Mann (North Murray High School), and Third Place: Kyra Green (North Murray High School)
Honorable Mentions: Kaydence Buxmann (Ringgold Elementary School), Lexi Pendigrass (Belwood Elementary School), Reagan Martin (Dalton Middle School), Tasia Del Rosario (Dalton Middle School), Amna Hussein (Dalton Middle School), Jamon Watson (Project SEARCH), Haley Foxx (North Murray High School), and Lexie Dyer (North Murray High School)