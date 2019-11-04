Belwood Elementary School partnered with Calhoun First Baptist Church to host a community Bright Little Minds Mom’s Morning Out on Monday. School officials say great information and resources were provided to support early language and literacy development. Parents were able to ask questions and learn new strategies to support their students.
Belwood, Calhoun First Baptist host Bright Little Minds Mom's Morning Out
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Aircraft crash in Polk County, one dead
- Reports: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson moves to Powder Springs
- West Express thriving in new location
- Federal racketeering case against Ghost Face Gangsters still working its way through pre-trial proceedings
- ‘You have to do something’: horse show family circles the wagons after a devastating fire
- Rome surgeon arrested in Athens released on $50,000 bond
- Warrant: Pair stole from elderly employer
- Warriors score big despite Rockmart loss: Gordon Central's Jesse Walters puts up a touchdown against Jackets defense
- A Piece of the Past: Pennsylvania resident searches for trunk's Rome roots
- The day northwest Georgia became the center of the GHSA softball universe