For the ninth year in a row the Belmont Baptist Handbell Choir will present its Christmas concert at the GEM Theatre in downtown Calhoun on Monday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. To gain admission into the show, patrons will need to donate a bag of groceries to be distributed to those in need through the Blewer Food Center.
More than 250 people are expected to attend the concert, which Handbell Choir Director Jim Sellers said has been known to draw between 250 and 350 people per evening. Sellers also said he expects the food center will receive more than 800 pounds of groceries to share with local community members in need.
“We’ve gotten anywhere from 800 pounds to more than 1,000 pounds donated, which is what we hit last year,” Sellers said. “We love doing the concert, but that is really what this is all about for us. It’s a great opportunity to help out our community.”
This year’s concert will include several secular arrangements such as “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and fan-favorite “The Chipmunk Song.” Other Christmas carols and narration will “tell the true reason for Christmas,” Sellers said. Those songs include “Sweet, Little Jesus Boy,” “Away in a Manger” and “Mary Did You Know.”
“I have written all the arrangements for the group since the 1980s. I try to do something new every year,” Sellers said. “There are some things I’ve discovered we can’t take out of the program or I’ll hear about it later. ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘The Chipmunk Song’ are some of those. I took them out once and had people stopping me in the grocery store all year asking me why we didn’t perform them.”
Tickets are available at the GEM Theatre box office and Belmont Baptist Church, located at 275 W. Belmont Drive in Calhoun.
For more information about the Blewer Food Center, which is a ministry of the Gordon Memorial Baptist Association and services hundreds of families during the year, call 706-629-5407 or visit gordonmemorialbaptistassoc.org/blewer. The food center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.