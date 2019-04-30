Twenty-five years have passed since we last visited the six Walker sisters from Memphis, Tennessee, and they’re all back on the phone again for another crisis-filled weekend. The most immediate concern: Mama has taken off all her clothes in the community room of her nursing home and the sisters must put their heads together and decide what to do with her. And that’s just for starters!
The sequel to “Belles,” Mark Dunn’s most popular comedy-drama, “Belles: The Reunion” will appeal to both those who’ve already fallen in love with the Walkers, as well as audiences discovering these telephone-tethered women for the very first time.
Coleen Brooks, Taylor Chavez, Karen Keith, Mary Nell Podgorny, Susan Powell and Susan Willerson take the stage for Calhoun Little Theatre’s performances of “Belles: The Reunion.”
Performances of “Belles: The Reunion” are Friday and Saturday and May 10-11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Enjoy a unique opportunity to see an encore performance of Belles, the first of the two plays, on May 11 at 2 p.m. Dunn will be in attendance for this double-header and will be available for questions after the 7 p.m. performance.
The play is directed by Jim Kirk and produced by special arrangement with Samuel French.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors/students and $10 for HAC members and may be purchased online at harrisartscenter.com or by calling 706-629-2599.
This production is made possible by our generous 2018-19 season sponsor Cathy Camp Bomar.