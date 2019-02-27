The Calhoun Little Theatre will present “Belles,” a play about six Southern sisters written by Mark Dunn and directed by Jim Kirk, will open on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Ratner Theater at the Harris Art Center.
Additional performances are also set for Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. This weekend’s performances will be followed by two more on March 8 and March 9, each at 7 p.m.
The Southern sisters are portrayed by Susan Powell, Mary Nell Podgorny, Coleen Brooks, Taylor Chavez, Kristen Douglas and Susan Willerson.
Playwright Mark Dunn will be in Calhoun as a guest of the Calhoun Little Theatre, and Jim Kirk will make an appearance sometime during one of the productions.
Dunn is the author of over 30 full-length plays, 14 of which have been published as acting editions. Among the most popular, the award-winning “Belles,” “Five Tellers Dancing in the Rain” and “A Delightful Quarantine” have together received over 250 productions throughout the world. He is also an award-winning author of several books.
Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Dunn now makes his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico with his wife, Mary. He continues to write about his native Southland, especially plays about Southern women which are popular with community theaters throughout North America.
Kirk was a part of the cast of Dunn’s “Cabin Fever” and is proud of creating the role of Chester Renfro in Dunn’s world premiere of “Happily Ever After.”