If you are a regular reader of this column — well, as regular as one could be for a column that has only published four times now — you might remember I was asked to speak at the Calhoun Rotary Club this week.
You might also remember I’m not a fan of public speaking. But, unless they were lying to me, I guess I did alright.
Below is an abbreviated version of some of the thoughts I shared with club members this week regarding the role of this newspaper in our community.
...
One of my goals is for all of us at the Calhoun Times to become familiar, recognizable faces to all the movers and shakers in Calhoun and Gordon County. Because the Calhoun Times is a community newspaper, we need to become part of that community.
Whenever you or your business or someone you know has something worth sharing with the community, I don’t want you to think, “let’s call the newspaper.” I want you to think, “let’s call Daniel. Or Kelcey. Or Michael.” I want you to know that we are here and interested and eager and willing to tell whatever story you have to tell.
Whenever some unfortunate soul decides they want to be a journalist and takes their first class, the first thing they are often asked is “what is news?” I can tell you without fail that most of the students will start listing things: police incidents, government meetings, business happenings, school stuff, entertainment opportunities, pretty much anything related to sports, etc.
All good answers. And the inevitable follow-up question is, “what makes those things news?”
Usually, the students will answer that news items are things people need to know about, or want to know about, or should want to know about even if they don’t know they should want to know about it.
But, really, the basic news test we learn at the very beginning is a simple, two-word question: Who cares?
Whether the answer is everyone or whether the answer is only this one particular set of readers, it’s still news.
Take the Wednesday edition of the Calhoun Times, for example. Our lead story that day was an event that saw the Adairsville police department, along with help from Gordon and Bartow deputies, prevent a guy from leaping from an overpass onto Interstate 75. Who cares? If our web traffic is any indication, just about everyone in this area.
We also had a story from this week’s city council meeting about the Calhoun Police Department’s new program that allows citizens to register with 911 any special needs people at area residences. Who cares? Well, that program may not mean much to most citizens, but to the people it does impact it could very well make a big difference, potentially even save a life, by letting officers know ahead of time what they might be encountering.
On our Gordon Life front page Kelcey had a story about a local girl who won a national poetry contest with the Beta Club. Who cares? Her friends and family certainly do, as well as anyone who is interested in the youth of our county. We also had a brief submitted item about some local Boy Scouts who ranked up along with a group photo. Who cares? Well, there were 19 people in that group photo, so those people do, and that’s a lot of parents and grandparents who are going to clip that article out.
On the front of the sports page Michael wrote a season’s preview of the Calhoun High School softball team. Who cares? Obviously everyone on the team, as well as their friends and family, sports fans in general, CHS sports fans in particular, probably coaches of other high school teams, and the list goes on.
All of these news items you could probably find out about yourself.
Police records are public information; city council meetings are open to the public; the Beta club posted information about the national poetry contest; you could call Calhoun High School and ask to speak with Coach Diane Smith and she’d probably tell you her outlook for the coming season.
If you were eager and interested enough, you could track down just about everything we cover. But you don’t have to do that. Because that’s our job.
As a community newspaper it’s our responsibility to let our readers know what’s going on, what’s important, what’s entertaining, what’s interesting, what’s unfortunate, and even sometimes what’s tragic.
Whatever it may be, if you ask “who cares” and the answer is not “no one” — and I assure you, rarely is the answer no one — then it’s news and we want to know about it so we can let everyone else know about it.
There aren’t many places you can find out about the new staff running the local United Way, or the new superintendent of Gordon County Schools, or the new president of Georgia Northwestern Technical College. You won’t read about Calhoun High School’s softball program anywhere else, or about the local guy whose barbershop quartet just won a big time national competition.
While The Calhoun Times should not be a part of the story but merely the means for conveying it, we do want to be involved in the community. We want to be at the meetings and events and places that make Calhoun and Gordon County what it is. And we can’t do that unless people tell us what’s going on.
So we need your help. We need your help as our eyes and ears in the community.
If you’re unsure whether it qualifies, just ask yourself, who cares? Chances are, I do.