Both of the local school systems hosted defacto pep rallies this week in celebration of the start of the 2019-2020 school year, and I was fortunate enough to be at both events.
At the Gordon County Schools GET Together, Superintendent Kim Fraker spoke about teachers who made significant impacts in one way or another on her life throughout the years. (You can read about her story in our Wednesday edition or online.)
At the Calhoun City Schools celebration, the keynote address was given by Stanley Leone, who — thanks to the influence of a teacher — overcame a disastrous childhood to earn a full ride scholarship and earn multiple degrees. His story was hard to listen to, because, truthfully, “disastrous” isn’t nearly strong enough a word to describe his experience. (You can read about what he had to say in today’s paper or on our website.)
Hearing both of these impressive and accomplished individuals talk about teachers who influenced them inspired me to think about my own education, and immediately two of my favorite teachers came to mind.
The first was my English 1101 teacher at what was then Floyd College (the school is now called Georgia Highlands College). I started college during my senior year of high school as a post secondary option student, so the professors would come to our campus and teach a handful of us.
On the very first day of my very first college class, Jon Hershey walked in looking stern and appropriately intimidating. He quickly jotted a three-word sentence on the board. Something like “See Spot run.”
He then turned and asked the class, “Is this a sentence?”
Now, I can’t speak for my classmates, but I knew, of course, that it was indeed a sentence. Or was it? This was college now; maybe this was some sort of advanced education trick?
So, naturally, we all sat there silently, afraid to be the one to answer in the affirmative and be laughed at by the college professor. Hershey waited.
And waited.
Suddenly he slapped the board and exclaimed: “You’re damn right it’s a sentence!”
The tension in the room gave way to laughter and I realized this teacher and I had a similar sense of humor.
I learned a lot about writing from Hershey, particularly that it doesn’t always have to be serious, as I demonstrated when I wrote an essay about how the most thrilling experience one could have would be to awake from a years-long coma. Think about it.
It’s basically time travel.
Hershey not only allowed me to write for the college’s webzine, he also pushed me toward the campus newspaper, which in turn led to me meeting the guy who is still my best friend, who introduced me to his sister, who is now my wife.
(That friend/brother-in-law is Jesse Bishop, who went on to become a teacher and now dean at Georgia Highlands College himself.)
He’d probably deny it, but I like to think Hershey saw some potential in me that I had not yet found myself, and my life has gone the way it has because of his encouragement.
While working on the campus paper at Floyd College, I had the pleasure of working with and being taught by the recently retired Kristie Kemper. Kemper, who for reasons no one could ever understand, has degrees in English and in math, and she was my newspaper adviser for two years and my friend ever since.
She is a small woman in stature and in presence, but she’s a scholarly giant. But what I learned most from Kemper is that leadership doesn’t have to be loud or brash. She had such a a quiet and constructive way about her that even when you disagreed with her on something, you’d feel bad about it.
I think Jesse and I probably tried to get under her skin at times just to see a reaction, but she was always just so cool and collected.
There was one incident in particular when one of our fellow newspaper staff members found herself in a scandalous situation and out of embarrassment or otherwise (we never heard why) ghosted us all. And we were depending on this person’s help too.
When we told Kemper what was going on, she barely raised an eyebrow before nodding and asking how we were going to get the paper out. See, we’d been so focused on the missing co-worker that we’d barely given thought to how we were going to handle it.
So, thanks to Kemper, we reevaluated the situation, made the necessary adjustments, and then put out the largest issue of the newspaper the college had ever had.
And even now, as I read and re-read things I’ve written, I sometimes find myself asking, what would Kemper think?