Have you ever experienced that psychological phenomenon where after reading or saying aloud a word way too much it begins to lose meaning?
Like, if you were to say the word “blurb” 20 times in a row right now by the time you got to that last utterance you would come to realize words are just distinct sounds we make with our throats and mouths, and without context those sounds are just that — weird throat noises.
The sensation is called semantic satiation. It’s a kind of mental fatigue and it works in reading and writing too. Stare at a single word long enough and it will start to look odd, like a collection of random markings to which we’ve assigned meaning. Which is all written words are, I guess.
Anyway, I wanted to share this information to not only teach you something but to warn you, because you’re about to read the word “new” plenty of times, and I’m hoping your brain doesn’t turn that three letter grouping into nonsensical scribble before we’re done.
Hi. I’m Daniel Bell, the new editor of the Calhoun Times. I’ll be writing a new column in this Saturday space from now on, as reporter Alexis Draut has taken on a new challenge in her life by moving off to grad school.
One of the things that has struck me as odd while I’ve been meeting so many new people the last few weeks are the number of folks who for one reason or another believe the Calhoun Times is no longer in Calhoun. So let me just say that we’re here and have been for more than 150 years. We will be moving to new offices in Calhoun soon (more on that to come later), but we’ll still be downtown like we’ve always been.
We do have a new editor, as I’ve taken over just less than a month ago. Our sports editor, Michael Barron, is still pretty new, having been here about three months now. And we will have a new reporter to fill the role Alexis has vacated sometime very soon. Actually, our hardworking customer service expert Meghan Long — who does way more than just greet visitors and answer phones — is headed back to school herself soon, so that position will be filled by a new person too.
So you hometown paper may have some new faces, but it’s still located in your hometown.
Speaking of new, the past few weeks have been a whirlwind of new names and faces for me. And I’m not the only new person around town.
The Gordon County United Way has two new talented and caring individuals in Executive Director Jennifer LaTour and Community and Finance Manager Bekah Kirby.
Kim Fraker started just this week as the new superintendent of Gordon County Schools. She told me that she’s felt like the new kid in school but that she’s having a blast meeting so many new people. Within that school system, Brian Hall was recently named the new principal of Gordon Central High School. That school also has a new head football coach in T.J. Hamilton.
Just on today’s front page we’ve got reports on a new dog park the city is working on, as well as homes that are being gutted and rebuilt to new around town.
Recently we’ve had coverage of AdventHealth Gordon’s new expansion, which will include a new breast center and birthing and recovery floor, among other new features.
We’ve also had coverage of two new businesses being developed in downtown Calhoun: Trackside Pizzeria and Pub, which will be located next door to Freight and Rail Brewing Company. Both of those will be located inside a building that was stripped to the brick and built new again.
I’m sure I’m overlooking other new things around here, so feel free to send me an email and I’ll write another new column next week.
Speaking of contacting me, I’d like to make a new request of our readers. Reach out and let us know when there is something you think we should cover. We’re a small staff and this a busy town, so we could certainly benefit from your help.
The Calhoun Times is a community newspaper, and we rely on the community for help to ensure we’re shining a light where it needs to be shone. So don’t be a stranger and be sure to let us know what new happenings you think are important. We may not be able to be present at everything, but we’ll so what we can.
We may have new faces here, and we may do things in new ways, but we’re not going to reinvent the news.