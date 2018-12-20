“This is my second year bell ringing, and my sister is at the other entrance, so we’ve been bell ringing at the same time,” Rebecca Worsham, 21, said outside the Calhoun Walmart as a customer put change in the red bucket next to her.
A senior at Kennesaw State University, Rebecca has been involved with the Salvation Army for the past four years, and absolutely loves it.
“My first year, I was in a rough part of my life,” she said. “Volunteering at the Salvation Army helped me and I’ve been growing ever since.”
Rebecca, who rings the Salvation Army bell to raise donations around the holidays, says it brings her joy to see people being generous and she also gets to see people she knows in the process. As a native of Gordon County, she loves helping others during the holidays.
Her sister, Carol-Ann Worsham, 18, was at the other Walmart entrance singing Christmas carols acappella. Carol-Ann, a freshman at Emmanuel College, also knows that bell ringing is much more than it seems.
“It’s really important because the Salvation Army is the first responder to situations like hurricanes and disasters,” Carol-Ann said. “It helps people by providing clothing and jobs, and helps people get off their feet in emergencies.”
The Worsham sisters work as Salvation Army employees at the Dalton headquarters during their summers, working with the music and arts camps. Both of them recognize that there can be misconceptions associated with the Salvation Army, but having years of experience with the organization, the Worshams realize its full potential.
“People think because it’s called the Salvation Army they only help people through churches, but they help everybody,” Rebecca said.
Carol-Ann knows that some might think since they’re being paid for their bell-ringing shifts that the donations are going towards their paychecks, but she and Rebecca know the money from the red buckets are going directly to help people in need.
“The fact is not only is the Salvation Army helping people with the money that’s in the buckets, but it’s also providing jobs for people,” Carol-Ann said. “These will go mostly towards emergency relief funds and programs we have to help people in tough situations.”
The sister pair plan to continue working with the Dalton Salvation Army, both as bell ringers in the winters and as camp employees during the summers.
Rebecca and Carol-Ann were both born and raised in Gordon County and graduated from Gordon Central High School before attending their respective universities.