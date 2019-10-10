Musicians David Bell, Charlsey Etheridge, Jeremy Guider and Philip Hare are ready to rock the Acoustic Cafe stage on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. Inspired by Nashville's Bluebird Cafe, the showcase gives local singers and songwriters to show off their skills in a relaxed and welcoming setting.
Up first is Calhoun native David Bell, a singer and songwriter who has been playing music since he was just 13 years old. His musical influences include Randy Newman, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Hank Williams, Elvis Costello, Paul Simon and Neil Young. For 22 years, Bell played with a band called the Dirt Dobbers. The group spent time in Nashville during the early 1990s and produced two albums together. More recently, Bell teamed up with Tim Bowen to form Thunderbolt Patterson.
Charlsey Etheridge is a North Georgia native who took up music at a young age. Like many artists, she grew up singing in church, then in school choirs and other community events. She received her Bachelor's in Music from Lee University in 2003 and then moved to music city to pursue her childhood dream. While in Nashville, Etheridge worked on honing songwriting abilities, singing, and overall musicianship by collaborating with industry professionals like Grammy Award winner Steve Wariner, songwriter Harley Allen and Randy Kohrs, who produced and engineered Jim Lauderdale's Grammy Award-winning album The Bluegrass Diaries. She also had the opportunity to work with Richard Smith, David Greer, Jack Pearson, formerly of the Allman Brothers Band, and talented bassist Billy Peterson of the Steve Miller Band. Currently, Etheridge works as Concert Director at the Creative Arts Guild.
Sugar Valley native Jeremy Guider is a singer and songwriter who first became interested in music at the age of fifteen. He picked up guitar and never looked back. His influences include both of his grandmothers, who he said were excellent singers, Hank Williams, The Stanley Brothers, and The Beatles. Guider attended Berry College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. When he isn't performing as a solo artist, Guider plays guitar and mandolin with the Barbaric Yawps, a bluegrass group based out of Rome.
Philip Hare, the next performer in the Acoustic Cafe lineup, has been involved in the music business for over thirty years. Singing and playing are second nature to him as his musical journey began at the age of three with his father accompanying him on piano at church.
"I am thankful that I get to do what I love for a living,” Hare said.
In addition to being a touring musician, Hare also acts as a studio owner, arranger, songwriter, worship pastor, and vocal coach. As a producer, he was nominated for a Dove award in 2005. As a member of touring groups, Hare has also been nominated for Song of the Year, Horizon Group of the Year, Music City Showcase Group of the Year, and GTC Best Sound Design. He is also a member of the Tri-State Music Hall of Fame.
Hare cites Motown, Southern California Rock, L.A. Studio Musicians, Muscle Shoals and Memphis Sounds, CCM, gospel, blue grass and The Beatles as his musical influences. The music of the 1980s, which Hare calls "the dawn of the synthesizers," also plays a big role in who he is as a performer and musician.
Admission into Thursday's showcase will be $5 at the door. Tickets will not be sold in advance. A cash and wine bar will be available and Calhoun Coffee Company will be on site offering coffee and pastries for purchase.
For more information, contact the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599. Acoustic Cafe is sponsored by Fitness First of Calhoun and GrandStandz.