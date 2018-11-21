Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays, but in my family, it hasn’t always consisted of the same traditions. When I was younger and lived in Louisville, Kentucky, my parents would always host the holiday meal at our house. I always adored helping out in the crowded kitchen, card games following clean up and getting my cheeks pinched by my great-aunt.
When my family moved an hour and half south of the city, hosting Thanksgiving became more complicated. Other relatives were hesitant to commit to hosting, cooking and preparing their house for our multitude of family members. And my aunt and uncle who opened their house during Christmas gatherings didn’t want to add another holiday to their list, understandably.
As a solution, my grandfather began taking us all out to eat on Thanksgiving Day. It was neither conventional nor traditional, but for almost 10 years, my dad’s entire side of the family would all meet at a hotel in downtown Louisville and share a meal in the lobby restaurant.
Instead of our holiday meal being restricted to just turkey, stuffing and typical dishes, we then had the option of many different dishes served in a buffet style, including omelets, seafood and cheesecake. As a young teenager, these years of restaurant Thanksgivings were equally strange and exciting. On one hand, I missed the loud laughter, comfort and predictability of having the family over at our house. Yet, I did appreciate eating out for its flexibility, variety and the assigned seating charts my uncle would comically construct (in a Dwight Schrute-type fashion).
Regardless of how I felt, this was my grandfather’s attempt to get us together as our family was becoming more spread apart, both geographically and relationally. My cousins, sister and I were getting older and were beginning to travel to baseball games, swim meets and golf tournaments. And teenagers younger than 16 inevitably require parents to serve as shuttle drivers, something I unfortunately always took for granted. The times my family could meet up with all of my aunts, uncles, cousins and my grandfather only decreased in frequency.
I remember every year we would take a group picture in the hotel lobby, and every year, I had less and less to talk to my relatives about. Not just at Thanksgiving, either, but during Christmas and family dinners. Part of that was immaturity, part of that was geographical distance, but some of it was also due to the fact that I was one of the youngest of the family. As an easily embarrassed teenager, I found it difficult to relate to people who had lived longer and seen more than my middle school eyes had seen.
Many times I would visit with my grandfather at family dinners or at his house or my aunt’s house, and wouldn’t know what to say to him. He never said much to me either, but he would always smile, and for the time being, that seemed to be enough for him. He never complained that we didn’t have enough to talk about, but he rather seemed to enjoy just being in the same room as me. As a father of three boys who had spent time in the U.S. Navy, worked as a high school principal and served as a city mayor, I’m sure he had more than a lifetime’s worth of noise.
And as years passed, he lost a majority of his hearing and began to talk less. But as a man who had stood beside his wife during years when a brain tumor robbed her of health, my grandfather understood the precious gift of time. When he was able to spend time with his sons, daughters-in-law and his grandchildren, I don’t think it mattered to him what we were talking about as long as we were together.
With time, I’ve recognized the value of listening, and discovered that I could have learned and could still learn a lot from my elders. And while that lesson might have come years later than I wish it would have, it isn’t too late to stop talking and listen. The silence I often experienced at family gatherings was something I felt at the time to be uncomfortable, but looking back, I view those memories a little differently now.
These days, during family gatherings, I have more to say as a college graduate who has seen more than I had at 13. I can fill silence with my own thoughts, have respectful conversations regarding current events and ask better questions. But thinking of my grandfather, specifically his patience with me and his embracing quiet moments with confidence, always brings me to a pause. Slowly, I have learned to be thankful for the “awkward” silences I was able to share with him, because at the very least I was spending time with him.
This holiday season, I’m going to try to listen and resist the temptation to fill silences. This year, regardless of personal feelings or expectations, my goal is to try to be thankful for the gift of time, the gift of togetherness and the gift of silence in the presence of people I love. I challenge readers to do the same.
Alexis Draut is a recent Berry College graduate and a staff writer for the Calhoun Times.