Calhoun High School boys’ swimming head coach Mike Beeler has been named the Georgia High School Association’s coach of the year for the boys’ 1-3A group. The selection was announced on March 9 at Kennesaw Mountain High School.
“I got wind I had been nominated,” Beeler said. “It’s a very big honor for your fellow coaches to say, ‘Yeah, I agree. He’s doing a good job there.’”
Beeler has been the head coach at Calhoun High School for the past three years.
“I’ve got a great staff around me,” Beeler said. “(I feel a) very big sense of accomplishment and it’s great to see that people are recognizing what we fought so hard to build here with swimming. It’s a big sense of all the hard work being recognized.”
Beeler said the award recognition places a further spotlight on the Yellow Jackets’ swim program.
“We’ve finished runner-up the last two years in a row, so we’re on everyone’s radar now,” Beeler said. “Calhoun’s got another one of those teams that’s going to compete pretty heavily every year.”
Beeler said in order to be in a position to win a coach of the year award, there must be a passion for the athletes and the sport.
“I think those two, when they combine, kids are attracted to a program like that where they know the kids are of value and they’re going to get highest quality training we can provide them and put them in a position where they can succeed,” Beeler said.
Beeler credits his staff and parents for helping to grow swimming not only at Calhoun High School, but in the community as well.
“I’m the person getting the award, but it’s a lot of people putting a lot of work in there,” Beeler said. He then added in a joking manner: “I get the credit for their work, I’ll take it.”