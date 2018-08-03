Becker's Healthcare is pleased to release the 2018 edition of its 100 Great Community Hospitals list.
This list includes independent community hospitals as well as facilities affiliated with large health systems. Some hospitals serve expansive rural geographies, while others care for small communities outside of large cities. Many of the hospitals have been recognized for their clinical quality, operational excellence and economic impact on the surrounding areas. For the purposes of this list, Becker's defines a community hospital as a facility with no more than 550 beds.
Of Gordon Hospital, Becker's said, "Dating back to the 1930s, the Gordon Hospital now has 69 beds. The hospital is part of Adventist Health System, a 47-hospital nonprofit health system based in Altamonte Springs, Fla. Gordon Hospital is the only CMS five-star rated hospital in northwest Georgia. In January 2014, the hospital broke ground on a $37 million construction project to add 59,000 square feet and renovate 11,500 square feet; the construction introduced a new patient tower entrance and expanded the emergency department."
The Becker's editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on several outside rankings and ratings organizations, including IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals, iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health's Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals, CareChex ratings, Leapfrog Group grades, Healthgrades awards and CMS stars, among other considerations.
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, holistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.