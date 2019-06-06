When I first heard of Rachel Held Evans, first heard her name and first heard her speak, it was on the Liturgist podcast, where she was being featured for an episode. For a theologian, her voice was so personable and her form of communicating was so relatable. She felt like a friend I hadn’t seen in a long time. Maybe that was because she had a hint of that familiar Southern accent I’ve learned to appreciate, or maybe it was because she sounded so genuine and transparent. Either way, I automatically was attracted to her personality.
The next thing I knew, I was reading as many of her books as I could get my hands on. First, I read “A Year of Biblical Womanhood: How a Liberated Woman Found Herself Sitting on Her Roof, Covering Her Head, and Calling Her Husband ‘Master’” which was equal parts laughable and admirable. The title of the book tells all – RHE spent a year sewing her own clothes, sleeping in a tent during her period and cooking meals from scratch. She’s more courageous than I am, to say the least.
I also read “Evolving in Monkey Town” – her book that expressed her spiritual frustrations with the evangelical culture of the South, which she had experienced to be unaccepting, judgmental and unforgiving. As someone who was asking my own questions, I was comforted by her words, as they reminded me of two truths. First, I wasn’t alone. Second, asking questions isn’t a bad thing.
After all, like she said, “Isn’t a little suspicious that the only true religion is the one with which we happened to grow up?”
I listened to podcasts she was featured in, read her blog religiously and followed her on social media. She quickly became someone I deeply admired and a significant figure that shaped the foundation of my own spirituality. She was a safe place for me, even though I hadn’t met her – there was just something about this woman that influenced me.
Since then, I’ve shared her work with friends, co-workers and family. This revolutionary writer, blogger, speaker and modern thinker had pushed the boundaries of modern faith systems, all while still maintaining her values of compassion and authenticity.
On one of her blog posts, she typed out a thoughtful response to John Piper, a evangelical pastor who is known across the South as a supporter of traditional gender roles, in some cases encouraging abused women to respect and submit to their abusive husbands. In a post entitled “Patriarchy doesn’t ‘protect’ women,” RHE said:
“Contrary to Piper’s argument, patriarchy isn’t about protecting women; it’s about protecting men. It’s about preserving male rule over the home, church, and society, often at the expense of women. Banning women from the pulpit and silencing their voices in the church doesn’t protect women; it harms them. Handling abuse and assault allegations ‘in house’ by reporting them to the male elders of a church instead of to the police doesn’t protect women; it harms them. Misusing Scripture to reinforce gender stereotypes based more on white, American, post-World War II cultural ideals than biblical truth doesn’t protect women; it harms them.”
Like I said, she’s bold. And she’s one of my favorites.
So when I learned that she died at age 37 of unexpected brain swelling at the beginning of May, I was at my friend Kaylie’s graduation party. I was standing in my kitchen, eating strawberries and talking to Kaylie when she told me RHE died. Shocked, I couldn’t help but tear up, there in my kitchen with graduation decorations, a Honeymoon Bakery cake in my fridge and highlighted RHE books in my room just down the hall.
Before she died, I did finally get to meet RHE. It was in October at a conference. I stood in a line for about 30 minutes to get a book signed by her. She was sitting in the company of Austin Channing Brown, Mike McHargue and Jeff Chu, who are some of my favorite people in the RHE circle of friends. I will never forget the words Rachel and I exchanged when I finally got to talk to her (for probably less than a minute).
I told her how much her work impacted me, and how long I had wanted to thank her for offering shelter to so many people like me. Rachel looked at me and smiled, expressing a few words of gratitude.
She also told me to vote for Stacey Abrams when she found out I lived in Georgia. Another instance of her bravery, telling a stranger who to vote for, yet she was also kind and welcoming in the same breath.
Her funeral was a week ago in Chattanooga. RHE will not be forgotten, not by her husband, not by her two young children, but also not by her friends, her fans, her readers across the world. Called the “most polarizing woman in evangelicalism” by the Washington Post, Rachel will be remembered, her legacy will last. Because of RHE, this world is a lovelier place.
“If you want to do violence in this world, you will always find the weapons. If you want to heal, you will always find the balm,” Rachel Held Evans.