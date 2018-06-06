Beautiful Smiles holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Beautiful Smiles at Red Bud, located at 805 Red Bud Road in Calhoun, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their newly renovated office on Friday, June 1.
This Beautiful Smiles Dentistry location (there is another location in Dalton, offers comprehensive dental treatment, all under one roof. Dr. Kudzai Chikwava and his caring team deliver exceptional dental care for families, adults, children and seniors. The staff is active in the local Calhoun community, supporting the local schools and community events.
Beautiful Smiles is pleased to offer preventive, cosmetic, restorative and orthodontic treatment in the Calhoun dental office and invites the public to visit the brand new renovated facility and see why so many people use Beautiful Smiles as their dental home!
Beautiful Smiles at Red Bud is open Monday–Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
For more information, visit beautifulsmilesdentistry.com or call 706-625-8888.