With Christmas rapidly approaching, the Gordon County Division of Family and Children's Services is once again turning to the community for help fulfilling the holiday wishes of the children in its care.
“As this blessed season quickly approaches, Gordon County Division of Family and Children’s Services would like to thank the citizens of our great county for your outpouring of support with our Secret Santa program each year,” Office Manager Jody Sanderson said in an email. “We are so very grateful for all the support and donations we receive on behalf of the foster children. We ask for your assistance this year in order to ensure the foster children of Gordon County have some comfort and joy.”
The goal of the Secret Santa program is to provide a Christmas gift for every child in foster care, but with 180 children currently in care, from babies to 18-year-olds, Gordon County DFCS relies on the generosity of community members to help make the holiday season special.
“Due to the need for more local foster homes, many of these children are placed outside of Gordon County,” Sanderson said. “They are unable to with their own families due to situations beyond their control and are depending on us to make the holiday a little brighter.”
To support the program, community members can make a monetary donation to Gordon County DFCS/SECRET SANTA FUND, 619 Mauldin Road, Calhoun, GA 30701.
Participants can opt to be a Secret Santa themselves and shop for a child. By choosing a child’s individual wish list, each item can be shopped for and provided through community support. The list will include the child’s name, age, sizes, favorite color and the items they are wishing for the most.
To be a Secret Santa, a form can be picked up at the Gordon County DFCS office at 619 Mauldin Road in Calhoun and returned by Nov. 15. Completed forms can also be emailed to jody.sanderson@dhs.ga.gov or faxed to 706-314-7446.
Included in the form is an area to indicate interest in becoming a foster parent or adopting a home. Someone with the DFCS office will then reach out for more details concerning an informational session.
For more information contact Sanderson at 706-624-1238 or at jody.sanderson@dhs.ga.gov.