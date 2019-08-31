Gordon County Schools are currently searching for community volunteers to serve in mentorship roles with students across the district as part of its Lunch Buddies program. The program, which is just entering into its second year, fosters positive relationships between mentors and students selected to participate by their counselors or teachers.
Nicole Errickson, who oversees the entirety of the program for Gordon County, said that all six elementary schools in the district now have dedicated Lunch Buddies groups. The county is also looking to find ways to expand a version of Lunch Buddies into district middle and high schools, though those programs are still being developed.
“Through Lunch Buddies, we take community volunteers and pair them up with an elementary student in school for a positive mentoring relationship,” Errickson said. “We’d love for anyone to be a lunch buddy, even those who might prefer working with middle or high school students. I don’t know what a program for older kids will look like just yet, but if there is someone who would be interested in mentoring middle school kids or high schoolers, we can definitely find a place for them.”
Those who become mentors are asked to visit with their buddies for a 30-minute lunch once every other week. Many of the district schools provide a free lunch to mentors, though some charge $3 for lunch. With the permission of parents, mentors are also free (but not required) to bring in an outside lunch to share with their buddy.
Errickson, who participates in the program herself as a mentor, said she has seen Lunch Buddies have a “life changing” impact on students who participate in it. In some cases, it has even helped them to perform better academically and behaviorally at school.
“There is a little boy in the program who lives with his grandmother. She has cancer and is ill. He doesn’t get to go out and do much because there’s a difficulty there, so his mentor has really built up a relationship between them,” she said. “The little boy wasn’t doing so well academically at the start of the year and his buddy came in and worked with him. He has given him rewards for doing better in school and he is doing significantly better now because he knows he’ll be allowed to visit the park or have a special lunch brought in. That’s something his mentor worked out with his grandmother, of course, and got permission to do, but it has had such a huge impact. It’s turned him around in school completely.”
To participate in Lunch Buddies, community volunteers have to meet a few requirements, including completion of mandated reporter training and the successful completion of a background check.
The district offers multiple 30-minute training sessions at the start of each school year so that potential mentors can fill out required paperwork and complete their training. Errickson also gives them a run-down of confidentiality requirements and what to expect when first encountering their buddy, including a discussion about how to interact with students during a first meeting.
“I think that’s something I’m going to try to do more of this year,” she said. “It can be hard for people when they first come in to know exactly where to start, especially if they get paired with a really shy or quiet student. So, I’d like to give a few suggestions of things to talk about with the kids on that first day, if that’s something people feel that they need or want.”
The next training session is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. at Belwood Elementary School. Anyone interested in participating in Lunch Buddies who cannot make the Sept. 3 session can reach out to Nicole Errickson by phone at 865-498-9858 or by email at nerrickson@gcbe.org.