An event Gordon County residents look forward to every year has returned – the BBQ, Boogie and Blues will be held Friday and Saturday. Vendors from surrounding areas will be gathered in downtown Calhoun this weekend to participate in the seventh annual event.
The festival, which is sponsored by the Calhoun Downtown Development Authority and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, is a highly anticipated event and has a history of attracting crowds from beyond county limits.
Not only has this event been deemed a nationally sanctioned barbecue competition by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, but it also offers family-friendly activities, arts and crafts, live entertainment and a variety of different styles of food in addition to barbecue.
As a part of the festival, the Amazing Race will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. This race serves as a fundraiser and allows four-person teams to run and compete for prizes and bragging rights. Challenges of the race will include “social, physical and intellectual challenges,” according to the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber suggests teams arrive downtown around 9 a.m. to make sure all forms are signed and teams are prepared before the race begins.
The seventh annual BBQ Boogie and Blues will take place in downtown Calhoun. On Friday, festivities run from 6-10 p.m., and on Saturday, the event begins at 10 a.m. and will last until 5 p.m.
Parking is available on Wall Street, at the Piedmont Street Parking Deck, Calhoun City Schools and at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
For more information on the festival, visit the official website at bbqboogieblues.com/schedule-of-events.html or the 2019 BBQ, Boogie and Blues’ Facebook page.