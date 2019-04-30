Walking down Park Avenue on Friday evening, weaving my way in between lines of customers and friends catching up, I quickly realized I had underestimated how big Calhoun’s BBQ Boogie and Blues actually was.
I’d seen downtown Calhoun full of people before, during the Christmas parade and Thanksgiving Open House, but those times didn’t compare to this. I had read somewhere that 10,000 people came to participate in this annual festival, but some part of me was skeptical.
Maybe it was because I’d never seen downtown as crowded as it was this weekend, or maybe it was because on Thursday night I only spotted a few RVs in the Depot parking lot, but either way, I soon learned this small town is a champion in the world of barbecue competitions.
Before I actually walked through, I predicted the festival would mostly be vendors and competitors would be selling their meat as a part of the event. Yet, I soon discovered there were almost two entirely separate cultures of the event – the vendors and the competitors. And among the competition, there were two subcategories: professional and backyard businesses.
And while there were 70 vendors this weekend who were selling their products, there were also 55 entered in the barbecue competition — 33 pros and 22 backyard.
Being a Kansas City Barbeque Society approved competition, this festival is not only fun and games. Businesses and food trucks traveled from as far away as Iowa to make it to Calhoun this weekend, looking not only to enter their meat to be judged, but also to earn points for their team.
Meeting the teams
“The Georgia BBQ Championship we belong to, they have a point system,” said Scott Parr, who entered the backyard category with his wife, Deneen Parr. “They’re keeping up with our points and at the end of the season we’ll be on top of the points, we hope.”
Those businesses that have the most points get bragging rights and a trophy, but they also get local recognition and cash prizes, which the Parrs are aiming to earn.
Cool Hand Que, the Parrs’ newly established barbecue business, has just started entering competitions this year. Though the Parrs are fresh to the game, they’re still good. During the last contest they entered, the couple from Gwinnett County won first place for their chicken, third for pulled pork and third overall, Scott Parr said.
“As far as barbecue, we’ve been doing that for 15-20 years, but we just this year we got into competing,” Scott Parr said. “We like to come out here and see how everyone else does it.”
Deneen Parr said their hope is to win, but in the meantime they enjoy meeting new people and learning how to cook for the judges.
And for most other businesses, the culture of these events is friendly and camaraderie is strong in spite of the contest.
“Some of our best friends are these guys,” said Chad Warner, a co-owner of professional team Yes, Dear BBQ. “We just meet them at the competitions, we’ve gotten to know them all. We hang out, talk trash to each other, help each other.”
Yes, Dear consists of a group of friends from college who started the business in 2012. On average, they compete in 12 contests a year, traveling all across the Southeast. The Savannah-based group said though they’ve been in the business for seven years, they are still working to perfect their craft.
“We’ve won competitions before, and we’ve come in last place before — it depends on whether Jared’s cooking or not,” said Frank Neagle, another Yes, Dear owner, laughing as he pointed out a nearby friend at a different tent.
But regardless of the fun atmosphere and carefree culture, each chef enters into Calhoun’s BBQ Boogie and Blues to gain experience and to take their skills to the next level.
Significance
“Here’s the big thing,” said KCBS Official Dave Amend, “the winner here, their name gets put into a hat for the Jack Daniels competition in October. All these guys want to go to the Jack, that’s the best.”
Amend, who worked this weekend’s event with another official, Mark Haggitt, said the judges are looking for three main qualities: appearance, taste and tenderness.
With a little over 50 teams – coming from Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and Iowa – there were around 50 judges to rank entries in the four categories of chicken, pork, ribs and brisket.
One winner for each category was named on Saturday afternoon, as well as an overall winner. Prizes included money, points for KCBS Team of the Year and the chance to continue on to bigger competitions. According to Amend, the goal of most pro teams is to be able to compete in the Jack Daniels competition, and the more practice teams get, the better chance they have.
This weekend, the winner for the professional grand champion was Under the Radar, with Smokin’ Sweetmeats coming in second. And the backyard winner was Zips BBQ, with Cool Hand Que named as runner-up. The People’s Choice award was given to Bite Me and the children’s cue winner was Payton Epps.
Being raised in the South, I had a basic knowledge that barbecue was as important to local culture as biscuits and gravy and southern hospitality. But I have never known this side of the coin.
I have never been in a town that hosts a big barbecue festival, and while still maintaining the close-knit feel of a small town, Calhoun agencies managed to pull off a large-scale event, uniting states, communities, teams, business owners and citizens from all sorts of backgrounds. Well done.