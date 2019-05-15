The Battle of Resaca reenactment will return on Saturday and Sunday to the original battlefield
The site and all military camps will open each day at 9 a.m. Later in the day, starting at 2 p.m., the reenactment battles will begin. Prior to the battle reenactment, guests can enjoy camp tours, speak with soldiers and participate in living history activities. There will be a calvary competition, period medical demonstrations, a period church service and a shopping area for period wares.
Food and beverage vendors will be on site.
Follow the signs along U.S. 41 to parking areas around the battlefield site.
A portion of the proceeds from the event go to Civil War preservation efforts.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children and parking is free.
To find out more visit exploregordoncounty.com. The event will be held regardless of weather.