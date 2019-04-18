This week in high school athletics marks the end of the regular season. With the GHSA state playoffs set to begin next week, let’s break down where respective teams fall and what needs to happen for those on the outside looking in.
Baseball
CALHOUN: IN
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets have locked up the second seed in Region 6 of Class AAA. At 21-5 overall (12-2 region), the Jackets will host at least one home playoff series. The best-of-three series is set to begin Wednesday, April 24.
“It’s at this time of the year we want to start clicking on all cylinders,” Calhoun head coach Chip Henderson said. “You want to hit another gear. You want to gain momentum as you enter the playoffs.”
SONORAVILLE: MUST WIN
In Sonoraville’s case, it backs against the wall. With two games remaining on the schedule, the Phoenix must win out in order to have a chance to qualify for the postseason. Sonoraville currently occupies fifth place in the region at 6-8, trailing both 8-6 Haralson County and Coahulla Creek.
The Phoenix’s next game is a road contest at Haralson County on Thursday.
“Those are the two biggest games we're going to play all year,” Sonoraville head coach Daniel McArthur said. “All we can do at this point is play and go win and hope the chips fall in our favor Biggest thing right now (is) flipping that switch.”
GORDON CENTRAL: OUT
Gordon Central baseball currently occupies last place of Region 7 Class AA. The team is winless in region competition and closes out the season against Model High School on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
CALHOUN: IN
The Lady Jackets have at the very least secured the second seed in the region. It all comes down to senior night on Thursday versus Adairsville. Senior night will be a winner-takes-all scenario, as the victor will win the region and be a No. 1 seed entering the postseason. The loser will be the second seed of the region, so there is a lot on the line in the girls’ edition of Adairsville-Calhoun.
“I expect to see a lot of effort,” Lady Jackets head coach Taylor Sumrall said on Thursday night’s game. “I hope to see a lot of … sticking to our game plan and being mentally focused on the game rather than worrying about the other things. We’ve played big games like this, but the pressure always becomes a factor. Whoever handles it the best is typically the one that’s going to win.”
What is certain is Lady Jackets Soccer will host at least one home game in the first round of the state playoffs, set for Tuesday, April 23.
“It’s always good for the community to be able to see a state playoff team play at home,” Sumrall said. “What really excites me is our experience in the playoffs. Majority of our girls … started for us last year going to the playoffs. This senior group, they were sophomores when we made it to the elite eight, so a lot of them played solid minutes on that team.”
SONORAVILLE: IN
The Lady Phoenix have qualified for the postseason. At 6-2, they will be the fourth seed from the region when the state playoffs begin next week. Their opponent: Dawson County.
“We’re going to get out of school early next Tuesday and go to Dawsonville … (and) we’ll give them a run,” Sonoraville head coach Ken Walraven said. “That’s the way we’re looking at it.”
Sonoraville’s most recent victory was a 7-1 region clash with Haralson County. The Lady Phoenix will start their quest for a state title on the road next week.
“We’ve got a couple of things to clean up,” Walraven said. “We’ve played (Dawson County) a couple of times the last four years, so we know what to expect from them. They are one of the top girl programs in 3A, but we’re looking forward to being healthy and getting off the bus and maybe being able to sneak up on somebody.”
GORDON CENTRAL: IN
The Lady Warriors (10-7 overall and 8-5 region) have clinched a spot in the state playoffs. After a 3-2 victory at Rockmart on Wednesday. Entering Wednesday’s contest, both teams were separated by one game in the region standings, adding to the tension.
“Anytime you can make it to the playoffs, regardless of who you are, it’s an awesome feeling,” Lady Warriors head coach Steve Plemons said. “Couldn’t be happier for the girls.”
The Lady Warriors will begin their playoff journey away from Gordon Central High School.
“What I keep telling our team is one game at a time,” Plemons said. “We’re going to treat the playoffs like the regular season. When you get to the playoffs, anything can happen.”
Boys Soccer
GORDON CENTRAL: IN
The Warriors are a lock for the playoffs and will likely take the third seed in Region 7 Class AA. They have one game remaining on the 2019 regular season slate on senior night against Dade.
“Just getting to the playoffs from a region that’s so stacked is no easy feat at all,” Gordon Central head coach Matt Wiley said. “I think they’re ready to go and make the playoff run. It’s just next Friday after (Thursday).”
CALHOUN: IN
The Yellow Jackets have clinched a playoff spot and it does appear they will finish as the fourth seed from the region. That means a road contest will commence Calhoun’s path to a state title game. If win, 2nd seed and host Dawson County and if loss, 4th seed and start on road at Greater Atlanta Christian.
“We really excited,” Calhoun head coach Matt Rice said. “It was exciting when we clinched a spot in the playoffs … but we know we still have a lot of work.”
Calhoun closes out the season with senior night on Thursday as the Adairsville Tigers come to town.
“We’re going to put our full focus in,” Rice said. “We need to apply what we’ve worked on the season … and go from the start to finish. We would love to create some momentum going into the playoffs as well.”
SONORAVILLE: OUT
The Sonoraville Phoenix closed out their season with a 6-2 victory over Haralson County on senior night. The Phoenix finish the 2019 campaign in fifth place in the region.