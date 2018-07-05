Bartow man arrested on battery, meth charges

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, officers with the Adairsville Police Department were dispatched to 5173 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Adairsville in reference to a domestic dispute.
Dispatchers with 911 advised that a passerby called in and stated they observed an unknown male throw a female onto the ground and began punching and kicking her.
Upon arrival, officers talked with both subjects. An officer was patting down Dustin Anthony Moses, 26, who is a resident of the address and located suspected methamphetamine in his pants pocket.
Moses was arrested without incident and transported to the Bartow County Jail where he was charged with Simple Battery FVA and V.G.C.S.A. Possession of Methamphetamine.