Today’s beef is less of something I have “beef” with, but more of a positive. Today’s positive is the University of Georgia football program and its drive to schedule big-time opponents during the regular season. First, let’s take a look at what non-conference opponents (major Division I schools) UGA has scheduled so far.
2019: versus Notre Dame (9/21)
2022: Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
2023: at Oklahoma
2024: Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
2025: at UCLA
2026: versus UCLA
2027: at Florida State
2028: at Texas and versus Florida State
2029: versus Texas and at Clemson
2030: versus Clemson
2031: versus Oklahoma
2032: Clemson
2033: at Clemson
As you can see, some big names on the docket. There’s also a big SEC game in Tuscaloosa awaiting the Bulldogs in 2020. These games are all sure to be primetime, or at the very least on major networks. Not only will it be fun for the traveling fanbases of either squad, but also will provide even more exposure to the college football world. One major draw of scheduling big-name opponents is in the recruiting sphere. Top recruits want to play the best competition. In order to be the best, you have to beat the best. Right?
Perhaps the biggest reason I like this is because a marquee competitor filling a non-conference slot means one less typically rollover game, where it’s over by halftime or shortly thereafter.
You may be thinking about this question already, but the biggest question mark I have is what will these non-conference teams look like years down the road? Notre Dame this season Between the Hedges will be a test, but beyond that. What will Oregon or Oklahoma look like in 2022 and 2023, respectively? The last time Georgia and Oklahoma faced one another, we got a thrilling, 2OT finish at the Rose Bowl in the playoff semifinal. I doubt the 2023 game will have a finish quite like that, but I do expect it to be a tight contest. UCLA’s a bit of a head scratcher for me. While the Bruins had a bad 2018 (3-9 overall) and closed the year ranked 102nd nationally in total defense, we are still six years away from UGA/UCLA in Pasadena. Looking way down the schedule, what will Florida State and Texas look like? UGA does not see either until 2027. Will Florida State rebound? Will Texas remain in its current upward trend? One thing is for sure, the jury will be out on those for some time.
I like the excitement of college football. I’ve seen the highs and the lows of a close, hard-fought battle. Marquee games bring a lot of energy, from the fanbases to the players themselves. Sometimes, regular-season non-conference contests have been lacking in competitiveness, and generally those out-of-conference matchups have been taking place in the college football playoff. However, with this trend I am seeing from UGA, I hope it continues. Regardless if you love or despise the Dawgs, this gives sports fans just one more reason to tune into football on Saturdays in the fall. There’s truly nothing like it.