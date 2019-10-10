"We should take (Atlanta) and push it somewhere else!" I like where your head's at Patrick, but even that might not shake off the notion that Atlanta (and Georgia sports teams in general) are cursed. Yes, Atlanta United did capture the Major League Soccer Cup championship in December 2018 and that does count for a lot, but over the last 25 years essentially, Georgia-based teams have simply not performed in the playoffs. This was the case yet again as the Atlanta Braves blew a 2-1 series lead, a 4-3 edge in game four, and lost game five in a 13-1 blowout to the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park on Wednesday. One of the saddest aspects of the meltdown is the game was over before the end of the first inning, as the Cardinals scored 10 runs before the third out in the top half of the frame.
We could dissect game five and how costly mistakes (not on starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz) contributed to a big St. Louis inning or how losing in the fashion the Braves did in front of the home fans leaves you with a more pungent sour taste in your mouth as we officially begin the countdown to the start of spring training. We could also go into how the Braves could have claimed victory in game one as they had a 3-1 advantage late, or how the Braves should have finished off the Cardinals in game four at Busch Stadium in St. Louis up 4-3, again late in the ballgame, but today is probably not that day. The collapse stings, and I feel like we've been through this narrative so many times before as a city and as a state. So today (I wrote this piece Thursday morning), let's take a look at the Atlanta sports landscape in general as we attempt to move on from another playoff disaster. Deep breath. Here we go.
It's not pretty out there. I was born in 1996, and for those like me who were born in Atlanta or Georgia in 1996 or later, we have witnessed many playoff collapses, from the Atlanta Hawks making it to the second round of the NBA Playoffs multiple times and bowing out, then when they finally make it to the conference finals (2015) fail to win a game, to the Atlanta Falcons (you already know why) and just Wednesday as the Braves run the streak to 18 seasons without a playoff series win.
Since 2001, the Braves have reached the postseason nine times. The Falcons, Braves and Hawks combined have reached the playoffs in some fashion 28 times since 2001. One conference title and zero championships. I'm not going to rehash the Falcons' Super Bowl in Houston, but after that game, I kind of got the notion the city does, in some form or fashion, have a curse on it. This idea was furthered solidified by the Georgia Bulldogs falling in overtime in the National Championship game in 2018. Now with another Georgia-based sports team blowing a golden opportunity to advance in the postseason, that thought just seems to get reinforced year after year after year. We have witnessed many fantastic regular seasons and you might think "Is this the year? Can they put it together?" Unfortunately at this point, many seemed resigned to the concept, once an Atlanta team reaches the playoffs, they will flop. Take baseball and its long season. The team performs exceptionally during the regular season, beating good teams along the way and then suddenly, when the playoffs roll around, they can't get over the mountain, which seems to just grow higher and higher with each passing year.
So how does this keep happening? Is it a mindset, perhaps something in the water? Part of it I attribute to coaching decisions (the Falcons should have run the ball and put SB LI out of New England's reach), but another big part of it is player execution. If you're able to execute throughout your regular season, why when the playoffs arrive can Atlanta teams not put it all together in a complete effort? Atlanta teams can build new stadiums, hire new coaches/upper management, but the fact of the matter is, the team has to produce on the field. The mood today is an entree of melancholy with a side of frustration, but the most dreadful feeling of all is realizing this has happened multiple times before. We've seen this and we know it all too well. We've become accustomed to the disappointment. This latest Braves' blunder is not in any way, shape or form on the same level as Super Bowl LI or even UGA's national title game, but the city's most recent sports demolition leaves a burning mark. Now the question is, can they put the 2019 season behind them and make a strong run in 2020?
I know this has been mainly negative. The 2019 Braves falling out in the first round hurts and will continue for sometime. But I want to leave you with something positive. Eventually, the day will come when the Falcons, Braves, Hawks, Dawgs or Jackets (depending on your college football preferences) are going to enter the playoffs and win a championship. The national sports and social media will remind us of this Atlanta team(s) that didn't make it and so on, but when the day finally arrives that one of those teams wins a championship, won't the celebration be that much more special and unique? I cannot see into the future, so I don't know when, but there are positives in this city right now. The Braves have a talented young core that will still make noise and will be back in the postseason, the Hawks are aiming to get back to the playoffs and the Falcons have stars on at least the offensive side of the ball. The Bulldogs continue to campaign for the College Football Playoff and the Yellow Jackets are going through a rebuild. One day, a championship will be claimed and you'll be able to party and celebrate to your heart's content. Why? Because you'll have waited patiently through all the years of playoff miseries, all the times of "so close, yet so far," all the moments you think "How does this keep happening to this tortured fanbase?" You will have earned that occasion to celebrate, just like a team will earn it on the field.