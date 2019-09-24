We’re officially past Notre Dame-Georgia, which means I can finally get my Irish Spring soap again that I have so desperately needed. OK, maybe the latter of that statement was exaggerated, but what would not be an exaggeration was the quality of Georgia’s 23-17 thriller over the Fighting Irish Saturday night in Athens. Was it UGA's best game? No, but the Bulldogs six-point win is perhaps the biggest non-conference matchup ever in the classic city, and it lived up to the hype many thought and hoped it would be.
First, the University of Georgia and Dawg Nation as a whole put on a show for the country, using special effects never seen before by a record crowd of 93,246. Crowd noise, as a whole, had an effect on the contest, forcing multiple Notre Dame false starts and making life difficult, in general, for ND.
From the get-go, it was clear Notre Dame had something to prove and the Irish defense came ready to play. Having been counted out by many before kickoff and the line for Georgia being in the double-digits, Notre Dame’s veteran squad did not care about the negative noise. Neither team could gain much traction in the early stages and, outside of a gifted short field to the Fighting Irish, Georgia’s defense held its ground.
The Dawgs slowly took control of the game in the second half, establishing a consistent-enough running game and Jake Fromm, was, Jake Fromm. Efficient. He’s not going to have Tua Tagovailoa eye-popping numbers because he doesn’t have to. Fromm has a run game second-to-none in D’Andre Swift, James Cook and Zamir White to name a few.
Looking at the defense as a whole has to have Georgia fans encouraged. While some starters were out, the Bulldog run defense allowed just 46 rushing yards total to Fighting Irish backs. That, in turn, made Notre Dame one-dimensional, as the Irish simply could not run the ball on Georgia. They had to turn to senior quarterback Ian Book. Stymieing the run bodes well for the Dawgs, especially in a tough November stretch. Opposing teams are going to have trouble establishing a running game, and thus will have to rely on their quarterbacks to beat Georgia. Meanwhile, Georgia will be able to establish running games with the size of the offensive line.
And then we move to Sunday as many who were in Athens or watching the game on television were trying to come down from an emotional high. Just 14 hours later, another Georgia-based football team took the field. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned as the Atlanta Falcons fell to the Indianapolis Colts 27-24.
Atlanta had a terrible first half defensively, going down 20-3 at halftime. To exacerbate matters more, Keanu Neal got injured late in the first half and is out for the season after tearing his Achilles. Last year, Neal tore his ACL in Week 1 against Philadelphia. The Falcons could not stop Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who completed his first 16 passes in a row. Brissett would only have nine incompletions on the day, throwing for 310 yards and two touchdowns. That doesn’t look good for Dan Quinn’s defense, especially given Quinn’s defensive background and taking over the defensive playcalling. Injuries may have been a scapegoat for last year’s 7-9 finish, but this year is a different story.
Atlanta’s defense simply couldn’t get the stops it needed, especially late when the offense finally got rolling. Indy ran out the clock and sent the Falcons to 1-2. Yes, it is just three weeks into the NFL season, but if the Falcons don't turn things around quickly, it could be another long year. The fortunate news? There's no one team in the NFC South running away with the division yet.