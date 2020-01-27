24. 8. Black Mamba. Kobe.
However you refer to him, Kobe Bryant undoubtedly left an immeasurable impact on the world, not only to the game of basketball, but also to the people and lives he touched off the court. Words are hard to find, but for someone who grew up watching Bryant, I will try my best.
First off, I’m not a Lakers fan. I’ve never lived in Los Angeles. Not an NBA superfan either. But ever since I first started watching basketball on television, one name constantly mentioned was Kobe Bryant. Back then, Kobe was about to be united with NBA center Pau Gasol, and the two would go on to appear in three straight NBA Finals, winning two back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. As we moved into the 2010s, Bryant would continue to be a polarizing figure in the world of sports. My father often mentions NBA greats that were playing when he was growing up: Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell, then later Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Larry Bird. As I moved through middle school and high school, two names often came up: LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. When someone attempted to basketball-style throw something into the waste basket, they would often try a step-back move and say “Kobe!” In 2012, I had the pleasure to watch the man in person at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The sheer number of Bryant 8 or 24 jerseys was something I had never seen before. He would drop 25 that night en route to a 95-90 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Looking back on it, I consider myself fortunate to have seen him play the game he gave so much to. Watching on television, you would see so much about Kobe and how he did in this game, what he did before that and everything he’ll do after. But to see him in person, I couldn’t help but think “What a treat.” Later, Kobe Bryant announced to the world he would be retiring at the conclusion of the 2015-16 NBA season. On April 13, 2016, he would suit up for the final time in the purple and gold against the Utah Jazz. I was a sophomore in college at the time and watched the entirety of the game, as Kobe dropped bucket after bucket. How high could he go one final time? I found myself rooting for him, even though I had never really actively rooted for him before. When it was all said and done, he had 60 points in one of the greatest final performances in sports history. I remember saying to myself: “We will never see anything like this again. We will never see anything like him again.”
Fast forward to Sunday, and during the lunchtime hour in the eastern time zone, reports began to surface that Kobe Bryant was one of nine people involved in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Later, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also confirmed to be among the victims. Kobe was on his way to his daughter’s basketball game. Tributes began to pour in from all over the world. NBA. Non-NBA. People who knew him personally and others not so much (myself included). It was as if time had suddenly stopped and we were staring into an abyss.
Later on Sunday, 16 NBA teams suited up for games. There were moments of silence, tears shed and an incredible showing of respect. Many teams started off their games with voluntary 24-second violations in a nod to Kobe’s No. 24. One of those 16 games featured the Atlanta Hawks hosting the Washington Wizards. When taking off his warmup jacket, Hawks star guard Trae Young was wearing a No. 8 jersey, a callback to Bryant’s original No. 8. Young had met Gianna and her dad, Kobe, when the Hawks visited the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. There, Gianna told Young he was her favorite player to watch.
The Hawks won the opening tip and took a voluntary 8-second backcourt violation. The Wizards, in turn, then proceeded to take a 24-second violation, to which the crowd rose to its feet and cheered “Kobe, Kobe.” Atlanta took a timeout, Young switched back to his No. 11 jersey, and the action proceeded. Young would record 45 points on the way to a 152-133 victory. But the win did not seem to matter much. So many had lost an influential figure in their lives, a great among greats who became an inspiration to an entire generation of basketball players.
A high school kid out of Lower Merion High School in west Philadelphia. Through his 20 years in the NBA, he carried a city with him. He brought five titles to the City of Angels. He dropped 81 on the Toronto Raptors in 2006. He put up 60 in his final NBA game. An 18-time All-Star. A two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA. He has not one, but two numbers hanging in the rafters inside Staples Center. But all the accolades only tell part of his story. An undeniable fact is Bryant inspired millions to the game of basketball — from Calhoun to China — preaching a message of basketball is for everyone. Bryant called attention to women’s basketball and the WNBA. Gianna had aspirations of playing in the WNBA. Two of the nine lives cut incredibly too short.
Bryant is a figure I will never forget watching. An ambassador to the game and one of the best to ever suit up. His work ethic and championship (mamba) mentality will hopefully serve as encouragement for all of us to relentlessly pursue better. He was 41 years young, gone far too soon. #24 Kobe Bryant. An NBA legend. An Oscar winner. An icon. A businessman. A son. A husband. A father.