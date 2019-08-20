Baron’s Beef returns, and while we could be talking about the Braves bullpen and how the acquisitions weren’t looking good and now they might be starting to figure things out (held the Dodgers at bay in two of three games), or Georgia or Georgia Tech’s upcoming 2019 seasons, let’s turn our attention to the local major league team that won a title last year. Atlanta United. Now before those of you who are in the “soccer is a boring sport” camp stop reading, consider this. Atlanta United has not even played three seasons yet and in that time, they have become a household name not only when talking Atlanta sports, but across Major League Soccer (MLS). Defending MLS Cup Champions, Atlanta United have turned Mercedes-Benz Stadium into one of, if not the, most intimidating atmospheres in North America. But we’ll touch on this later. So what about this year’s team?
Let’s go back through some recent United history. Last year’s head coach, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, departed the program to pursue an opportunity with the Mexican National Team. Frank de Boer, a former Dutch footballer and manager, was named his replacement. de Boer’s United got out to a rocky start in 2019, and seemed to hit a low point last month with a 5-1 loss at Chicago (currently 10th in the Eastern Conference), followed by what looked like a sure home win, but a last-minute, extra-time goal by visiting New York resulted in a tie.
Fans were not happy to say the least. Some wanted de Boer out as United was struggling. However, credit leadership for sticking by de Boer through a tough patch in his first season in MLS. About mid-July, things began to change. The Five Stripes (the team’s nickname) picked up some much needed home victories and has now won five of their last six MLS matches, including three-in-a-row. Their only loss during this stretch was a one-goal game on the road to the top team in MLS, LAFC. The Los Angeles-based squad leads MLS with 18 wins, four ties and three losses.
United also recently took home the Campeones Cup, after defeating Club America 3-2 at the Benz last Wednesday. It’s yet another trophy the Five Stripes can add to a young and growing case of hardware.
One big reason for United’s success is forward Josef Martinez. Since coming to Atlanta, Martinez has dazzled, scoring 35 goals during the 2018 season (regular season and playoffs) to set a new MLS single-season record.
This year, Martinez has gone from red-hot to white-hot, breaking league records yet again. On Sunday, the 26-year-old scored a goal in his 11th consecutive match, a new MLS record. He’s second in goals this season with 21, so opponents beware.
United’s play has picked up on the defensive end too as the Five Stripes have conceded five goals in the last month of play.
Atlanta currently sits atop the Eastern Conference with 45 points, tied with Philadelphia. Two big road games close out this month: at Orlando and at Philadelphia. Two wins set United up well for the remainder of the regular season, which concludes in the beginning of October.
Atlanta continues to smash MLS attendance records, even breaking its own records. Sellouts are the norm, and that’s something not many teams in this area can point to. If you haven’t been to an Atlanta United home game, I highly encourage you to go, even if you’re not a soccer fan. I myself was not much of a soccer fan outside of U.S. appearances in men’s and women’s world cups, but Atlanta United changed my view on soccer. It’s one thing to watch on TV. It’s a whole other dynamic when seeing a sellout crowd transfixed on the action on the pitch, while die-hard supporters wave flags and cheer and chant the Fives Stripes on. United is getting hot at the right time, and they look to be gearing up for another run in the MLS playoffs.