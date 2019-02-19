On Friday morning, complimentary Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and doughtnuts were provided for the growing line of customers waiting for the new Bargain Hunt to officially open its doors.
Yet, prior to opening, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce performed a ceremonial ribbon cutting to welcome the new staff team, and Bargain Hunt staff in return offered a hand of support to the community.
“We thank you for joining the Chamber, and if there’s anything we can do for you, just let us know,” said Chamber Chairman Paul Worley to the Bargain Hunt staff and others from the chamber who attended the ceremony.
Those present included the Chamber’s Ambassador Committee, Chamber President Kathy Johnson and Mayor Jimmy Palmer.
“What Jeremy’s done with these four buildings is really nice, it’s a nice addition to our community and I’m sure the store’s going to do really well,” said Palmer in reference to Jeremy Rosenthall, the managing director at M & P Shopping Centers (the company that owns the shopping complex on W.C. Bryant Parkway). “We are certainly proud to have you here.”
As a part of the ribbon cutting ceremony, not only did the Chamber welcome the new staff team, but Bargain Hunt employees also offered something back to the community they were about to join.
District Leader Dee Dee Quinones shared how the retail chain “loves to give back to the community” and that it was important to build connections. Quinones presented a representative from the Gordon County Boys & Girls Club and W.L. Swain Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Anderson each with a $500 check.
W.L. Swain was chosen as the store’s school partner following a contest among local students where they had to write an essay on why they love their school.
One of W.L. Swain’s fourth-graders, Seth Barnett, wrote that he rated his teachers “5/5 stars” and that he loved the good news club.
“The specials teachers encourage us. How? They tell mini-stories to keep us going and learning our stuff,” Barnett wrote in his essay. “They also help stop bullies from hurting us. They love us. We love them right back. That is why I love our school.”
Barnett was announced to be the winner of the essay contest, which resulted in him receiving a gift card to Bargain Hunt and W.L. Swain being chosen as the store’s sponsor school, according to Senior Vice President Chris Chapin.
“We have teachers come in a couple times a year and we give them a discount,” Chapin said, explaining why choosing a school was important to the Calhoun location. “Partnering with a local school is something we started to do last year and will continue to do for years to come.”