Names: Addison Tate and Bryanna Darnell
Year: Seniors
School: Gordon Central High School
Position: Color guard co-captains
Ever wonder how those flags end up so synchronized during a high school halftime show? There’s an intricate, behind-the-scenes process that pulls those spinning banners and streamers together with the beat of the drumline to enhance the overall visual effect of the show.
Addison Tate and Bryanna Darnell will lead the Gordon Central High School Color Guard as co-captains this year, and having both spun flags since middle school, they know very well what goes into preparing each show. They each have six years of guard experience, although this will be Darnell’s second year as a co-captain.
The GCHS seniors are involved in virtually every aspect of the guard’s performance during halftime, including hair and makeup and keeping up with the all-important flags when the band travels. They put together a look for the season that allows the guard members to achieve a unified appearance. They buy matching makeup pallets and figure out what kind of hairdo will work for the entire group.
“We have to take into account everyone’s hair type,” Darnell says.
This year, the Willy Wonka-themed show will feature five songs, including “Wonka Welcome,” and “Cheer Up Charlie.”
Before school began, the band was already hard at work, grinding through three weeks of band camp. Rookies learn to march during week one, and the real work for the guard begins during week two when the members learn their routines and work closely with the percussion section to get in sync.
“How fast they go determines how fast we can go,” Darnell explains.
Week three is marching drills and routine run-throughs with color guard instructor Amanda Brunner. There are nine guard members this year, half of whom are new, according to Darnell.
The co-captains plan to continue performing during halftime shows after their high school careers end. Darell hopes to attend Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville Alabama as a member of the dance line, and Tate wants to continue on the color guard at the University of Georgia.
For the duration of this season, though, the two will be keeping up with drumsticks and flags and double checking that everyone is on the buses during away games. They’ll make sure guard members have the right color socks before games and that no one has forgotten their gloves.
The intricacies of the show don’t start on the field. Darnell and Tate are responsible for a great deal of the preparation that goes into making 10 minutes of music possible. Darnell’s comment about this year’s routine could easily be applied to the entire process of transporting the guard from the band room (or the buses) to the stadium: “It’s very strategic. It’s kind of hard.”
The following is Gordon Central’s band roster:
Drum Major: Sydney Rainwater
Colorguard: Brooklyne Zufelt, Addison Tate, Rachel Pierce, Bryanna Pierce, Sierra Brunner, Emily Bohannon, Holly Bohannon, Mirna Bautista-Bravo
Flutes: Emily Seritt, Hannah Satterfield, Jacky Ramirez, Aubrey Green, Savannah Duvall, Itzel Contreras, Maria Aldama
Clarinets: Alexus Werner, Emily Vazquez, Herbert Trujillo, Lizbeth Torres, Nathalia Toledo-Montes, Sandy Silva, Niza Sanchez, Alycia Revels, Desirey Pina, Gabe Mealor, Cristal Martinez, Victoria Mackensen, Alan Mackensen, Holli Kile, Arlene Guiterrez, Erica Drummond, Vanessa Cortez, Hope Cooper, Lydia Burns, Marysol Aguilar
Bass Clarinet: Dakota Garland
Alto Saxophones: Briggs Williamson, Ashley West, Gisselle Tirado, Samuel Mathis, Jan Martinez-Gonzalez, Vanessa Macis-Sanchez, Brisa Leal, Zane Duvall
Mellophone: Emma Freeman
Trumpets: Yahel Parada, Tiffany Mull, Brisa Martinez, Arely Garcia, Nico Gaines, Zoe Cooper
Trombones: Kelvin Vazquez, Ismael Tirado, Alex Neal, Nancy Becerra, Joanna Aparicio, Ashly Aguilar
Baritones: David Martin and Josh Evans
Tubas: Dylan Vanderploeg, Ryan Hardcastle, Jackey Campbell, Alexander Briscoe
Snares: Chandler Smith, Leo Heath, Charlie Garcia, Aranxa Campos
Tenors: Anahi Pineda and Nathan Clance
Bass: Adriana Reyes, Kelly Brito, Maria Garcia, Emily Salazar, Jessica Lopez
Xylophone: Landon Luginbuhl
Marimba: Miranda Williams