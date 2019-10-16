Ball Corporation revealed plans for another expansion of its Floyd County plant Wednesday afternoon. The company plans to invest $217 million in a 240,000 square foot addition to the plant at Ball Drive just off Georgia Highway 53 and East Hermitage Road south of Gordon County.
The work will take place on a 25 acre parcel near the existing building
Ball anticipates the addition of more than 140 employees when the expansion is complete.
"We are so very honored and excited that the Ball Corporation has chosen to reinvest in our community," said Jimmy Byars, chairman of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority. "This just underscores how important our existing industries are to our economy."
This is a great day for Rome and Floyd County and the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce," said Elaine Abercrombie, chair of the Rome Floyd Chamber. "This is a result of strong partnerships working together for Rome and Floyd County."
The new plant will make aluminum cups and serve the demand for innovative, sustainable beveraging packaging in the U.S. market," said John A. Hayes, chairman, president and CEO of Ball.
Just last year Ball entered into an agreement with the Joint Floyd-Gordon Development Authority to acquire close to 60 acres behind their existing plant, a deal that is still in the due diligence stage.
All of this comes on the heels of an expansion that was initiated in April of 2016, Ball revealed plans for a $50 million addition to the plant to produce a new line of Alumi-Tek beverage containers. At that time $8 million was earmarked for construction and $42 set aside for the new technology and equipment. That expansion was expected to take the Ball local workforce to around 225 .
The plant in Floyd County was originally constructed in 1993, owned at that time by Metal Container Corporation, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch. A year after Belgian brewIng giant InBev acquired A-B, it spun off the local plant along with canneries in Fort Atkinson Wisconsin and Columbus, Ohio and a big lid plant in Gainesville, Florida to Ball in 2009.
At the time the deal was announced, it was anticipated that it would bump Ball’s share of the canning market from around 35% to 45%.
Ball will receive a tiered 12 year tax abatement for for expansion. Years one through three it will get a 100% tax break; four through six will be a 75% reduction; seven through nine will be a 50% abatement and in years 10 through 12 the company will get a 25% tax break.