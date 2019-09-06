September is Attendance Awareness Month – a month dedicated to showing how attendance is essential to school success. As school superintendents, we recognize that attendance is one of the most important indicators of school success. While there may be exceptions, studies have proven that students who attend school regularly improve their chances of being academically successful.
Did you know more than 10 absences in a school year can put a student behind academically and create significant learning gaps, and a pattern of poor attendance over time increases that learning gap dramatically? It’s important for us to begin the school year encouraging positive school attendance because we recognize that absenteeism in the first month of school can predict poor attendance throughout the year. Both school districts focus their efforts to set the tone for high attendance early in the year.
It is also important to note that good attendance early in a child’s education is critical for maintaining good performance throughout school. Research shows that absenteeism and its ill effects start early, with one in 10 kindergarten and first-grade students chronically absent. This type of absenteeism can result in lower levels of achievement in math and reading. Chronic absences in kindergarten predict the lowest levels of educational achievement by the end of fifth grade. The student with a chronic attendance issue may miss a total of 350 days or almost two entire years of school by 12th grade. It is no coincidence that those who have attendance issues are almost always further behind academically than their peers who have satisfactory attendance.
How can we work together to ensure our students are in school ready to learn?
Teachers throughout the county and city school systems work diligently to create interactive learning opportunities and focus on building a love of learning for all students. Additionally, our schools offer various incentives to encourage good student attendance.
However, schools often have very little direct control over a child’s attendance; therefore, we cannot do it alone. We need parental support to ensure that students get to school on time each day ready to learn. Complicating the issue is that there are legitimate times when a child should stay home from school.
The goal should not be perfect attendance. We want students to have great attendance, but coming to school sick is not good for anyone.
What can parents do to help? Attendanceworks.org has helpful resources and tips for educators and parents. Some parent tips include: Don’t let your child stay home unless he/she is truly sick. Keep in mind complaints of a stomachache or headache can be a sign of anxiety and not a reason to stay home. If your child seems anxious about going to school, talk to teachers, school counselors or other parents for advice on how to make him/her feel comfortable and excited about learning; and avoid medical appointments and extended trips when school is in session.
With procedures in place at both Gordon County and Calhoun City Schools to promote positive attendance, we hope to see absenteeism decrease for the 2019-2020 school year. We want to keep students on track to be academically successful and we believe bringing awareness to the issue of absenteeism and seeking parental support is key!