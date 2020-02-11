Title Defense: two years, two region titles and another trophy coming to Gordon County.
The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix are 2020 Region 6-AAA Champions after taking down the Ringgold Lady Tigers 53-43 at Mountaineer Arena on Monday. Sonoraville will have the No. 1 seed entering the state playoffs, beginning the arduous journey toward the ultimate prize.
"I'm excited for that group in (the locker room)," Lady Phoenix head coach Stephanie Caudell said. "We ask them to do different things all the time and they don't complain, they don't ask questions, they just do what we ask them to do. It's fun (and) it's exciting, but after a day or so, we'll be ready to get ready for a couple other games."
Sonoraville's defense proved to be a major contributor to the victory, as the Lady Phoenix held Ringgold to 10 points in the first half. It was quite a different narrative from the Lady Phoenix's first meeting of the season with the Lady Tigers, which resulted in the squad's most lopsided loss of the year (66-30).
"They really got us up at their place early in the year," Caudell said. "At our place, we got closer. Just a couple of shots away from making it a differwent outcome. We knew we had to come out aggressive offensively."
The Lady Phoenix maintained an 18-point lead entering the fourth quarter. However, with backs against the wall, the Lady Tigers stormed back on a 10-1 run to cut the advantage to single digits.
"We knew it was going to be tough," Caudell said. "They grabbed the momentum, for sure. We held it together as well as we could and were able to hold them off. I was just happy we had the lead that we did."
The Lady Tigers would pull within seven points with 1:25 left on the clock, but some late defensive stands and free throws signed the delivery papers for a second consecutive region title to SHS.
"I think we made them take really difficult shots, especially in the first half," Caudell said. "They didn't have anything that wasn't contested early and that kept their scoring down."
As the countdown to the final buzzer began, Phoenix Nation rose to its feet, applauding the effort. The horn sounded and the celebration was on. They had done it. Back-to-back region champions.
"It's just a moment of relief, but excitement at the same time," Sonoraville senior Maliyah Parks said. "Just the feeling of all our hard work has paid off at the end."
"It's just an amazing feeling, especially when that buzzer goes off," junior Alexa Geary said. "."
Parks recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
"I just knew I had to be smart," Parks said. "I knew that (Ringgold) was going to be tough. I knew I had to get my teammates open and I was confident in my team so I knew that we'd be fine."
The game was quite the rebound for Geary. After scoring just three points against Coahulla Creek on Friday, she bounced back with a 22-point performance. Geary, clutching the team's newest piece of hardware, said she knew she needed to bring everything stored up in the tank.
"Seeing everybody just working, it brings even more energy to me and keeps me going especially since Coahulla Creek wasn't my game," Geary said. "I just had to push harder and give it everything I had. Everybody had my back."
"We're better when she scores and when she's aggressive and when she's confident," Caudell said on Geary. "She had an off-game on Friday, so it was nice to see her bounce back."
Abby Chambers was second scoring-wise with 13 points.
With the victory, a trophy has made its way south across the county line, possibly with Geary being the caretaker. Another banner will also find its place inside the friendly confines of The Furnace.
"It feels absolutely amazing to know that all of our hard work and all the doubt that people have doubted us, thinking we wouldn't win this game feels amazing," Parks said.
So how did the Lady Phoenix repeat? The lone senior knew what to say.
"Focus and hard work," Parks said. "Every day. No days off. Even when we didn't feel like working, we came in and worked. We had to work our tails off because we knew it wouldn't be easy and nobody would cut us slack to get back to where we are."
Sonoraville now prepares for the first round of the state tournament, as they welcome Jackson County Friday night at The Furnace.
"It's always important to get those home games because it's not a 30-minute trip you're going to have to make if you have to go on the road," Caudell said. "It's always nice to be able to play at home, we have good fans and our kids play well at home."
"The fans being there and the atmosphere," Geary said. "It may be small, but to us, it's home. It's perfect the way it is. You can definitely hear everyone in there so it keeps us going."