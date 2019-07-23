{p dir=”ltr”}The Harris Arts Center will host award-winning student musicians from Calhoun as part of its Studio Series — Stellar Students program on Saturday, July 27, with performances at 3 and 7 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}The student performers will represent Calhoun High School, Gordon Central High School, Sonoraville High School, Ashworth Middle, Calhoun Middle School and Red Bud Middle School.
{p dir=”ltr”}Local middle school representatives performing in the series will include Lacey Allen, Raegen Williams, Catherine Hughes, Nathaniel Wolfe, Caleb Riley, Selah Galyean and Danika Morton. High school representatives will include the Calhoun High School Trio, Calhoun High School Quartet, Megan Wright, Savannah and Sydney Stanley, Eli Hibberts, Abbie King, Aavyn Lee, Aubry Dorsey, Kaige Hegarty and Sierra Scott.
{p dir=”ltr”}Spencer Dunn and Elizabeth Dutch will also perform as representatives from Reinhardt University and Rockford University, respectively.
{p dir=”ltr”}General admission tickets are available for $15. Discounted tickets are available for seniors and students for $12 and $10 for Harris Arts Center members. Tickets may be purchased online, at the door, or by calling the arts center prior to the show.