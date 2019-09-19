An employee at a local mechanic shop was flown by helicopter to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga after being struck in the head with a metal pipe during an altercation at the shop on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the man who told police he struck the victim is facing aggravated assault charges.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports: Kim Long, 43, of 99 County Road, Fort Payne, Alabama, was working at Guardado's Mechanic Shop on Peters Street when he was confronted by Jose Reyes, 54, of 16 Wilson St., Rome.
Reports say Reyes told police that Long owed him money for a vehicle, and the two men while arguing agreed to go outside the business to settle their disagreement. Reyes claimed Long spit in his face as they were walking outside, and that they began to shove one another before Reyes grabbed a metal pipe and threw it at Long, striking him in the head.
Another witness told police she saw the two men arguing before Long was struck in the head with the pipe, which was described as about six feet long.
Long suffered a head wound, and Gordon County EMS decided he should be flown to Erlanger for treatment due to the severity of the injury.
No details regarding Long's condition were available Thursday night.
Reyes was interviewed by police and taken to the Gordon County Jail where he was facing aggravated assault charges.