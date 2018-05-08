Authorities apprehend two suspects in Adairsville shooting; one still at large

On May 8, 2018 at approximately 9:00 p.m. the Adairsville Police Department, with assistance from the G.B.I., LaFayette Police Department and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested the female identified as the driver of the Toyota Camry, Destany Marie Schubert, 20, of 8339 Highway 337 in LaFayette.
The gold-colored Toyota Camry shown in the surveillance footage was recovered at an address in Ringgold.
The male suspect has been identified as Michael Sean Conner, 25, of 600 Jordan Road, Sparta, Tenn. and the female passenger has been identified as Kristy Lynn Davis, 36, of 25 Kay Drive, Summerville.
Michael Sean Conner was apprehended in Marion County, Tenn. after a vehicle pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Kristy Lynn Davis is still at large.
Schubert is currently being held in the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with Aggravated Assault. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Conner and Davis for Aggravated Assault. More charges pending.
The APD would like to thank the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, LaFayette Police Department, Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.
Please keep the victim and his family in your thoughts and prayers.