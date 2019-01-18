On Jan. 12, Jodi Ceraldi, 85, of Holly Springs, was at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library for a book signing to promote her new novel, “The Dealer.” Ceraldi, who has been writing for almost 20 years now, specializes in writing books with central themes revolving around organized crime. And when she’s asked how she got to writing about that subject, she details an interesting reason.
When Ceraldi was married to her first husband and living in Florida with their three kids, she began to notice a few things were a little odd. Five years into their marriage, she found out her husband was actually involved in the mob on a low level.
“When you live for someone for long enough, you just know,” Ceraldi said.
She began to discover things about their life together she wasn’t a fan of, including eating meals paid for by stolen credit cards and having her sons almost get involved in the mob. Soon after her older son became a teenager, she divorced her husband, quit her prestigious job at a well-established corporation and essentially started her life over, taking the kids with her.
Knowing she would be only inviting more trouble to her and her family if she reported the mob to the paper or the police, she began working for BellSouth starting a new career, where she was fortunately able to climb back up the business ladder.
And following her divorce, Ceraldi further isolated herself from her past situation — even though she had never involved herself directly with the mob, she was still influenced by her husband’s participation. Taking her experience to a new level, she soon started to write about what she had seen and heard about the mob. She not only wanted to write, but she wanted to find something productive out of her first marriage.
“I always tell others to write what they know, well this is what I knew about so that’s how I picked it up,” Ceraldi said. “Not all my books are that way, but so far they have been because there’s so much to write about.”
During her marriage and following her divorce, she began to see similar aspects between the mob and her prior job with a corporation (the details of which she prefers not to specify). She said she was aware of what things looked like behind the scenes, and said a lot of the same things going on in the mob were also happening at her previous work place.
“There was as much loan sharking going on in the corporation as there was in the mob,” Ceraldi said. “Even though I got to see things from two different perspectives, I ended up thinking there was no difference between (the corporation and the mob). I always say the mob taught corporations how to steal and corporations taught the mob how to do it legally.”
Ceraldi has just released her fourth novel, “The Dealer,” which is a continuation of her second book, “Nicky Two Fists,” though the two books are independent and can be read in any order. And up until this point, all her novels have revolved around her personal experience with organized crime.
Yet, taking a shift in her writing, Ceraldi has changed her approach to creating a novel. The book she is currently writing is about a man who grew up with a split lip and cleft palate in the 1940s. She said she hasn’t decided if she’s going to sprinkle some mob-related characters in that story yet.
Currently, Ceraldi is involved in much more than just her own writing. She runs a writers critique group out of her house, dances country ballroom with her partner Ray, and visits schools to encourage students to write. She is currently recovering from a minor surgery, but once she gets back up on her feet she will be looking into planning another book signing event in Dalton soon.
Her books — “Redisigning the Mob,” “Nicky Two Fists,” “Cessna Down” and “The Dealer” — are all available on Amazon, and Ceraldi is also active on Facebook, where she connects to her readers and fans.