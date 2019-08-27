The Harris Arts Center and Calhoun Little Theatre announce auditions for their October comedy, "Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will?" Auditions will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Harris Arts Center.
Three males and five females, ages 17 to 60+, will be cast. No special preparation is necessary; actors will read cold from the script.
Production dates for "Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will?" are set for Oct. 24-27.
"Daddy’s Dyin’" is a comedy set just outside of Lowake, Texas, where family has gathered to await the impending death of their patriarch after a recent stroke. It is not the story of the impending demise of the father or of the drafting of his will, but of a rebirth of the spirit of the family unit.
This Little Theatre production will be directed by Jeff Adair. "Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will?" is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.
For more information about roles to be cast, visit www.harrisartscenter.com or call the HAC at 706-629-2599.