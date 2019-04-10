The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce recently conducted a complete audit and reorganization of its Convention & Visitors Bureau’s brochure inventory inside the Chamber building and created a new display at the Tom B. David Airport. More than half of the nearly 200 brochures were replaced with updated versions, an entirely new line of products featuring state trails was created and new state maps were delivered. The audit was conducted by Ontaria Finch, the manager of the Georgia Information Center, and Dusty Smith, the tourism information specialist with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, at the request of Chamber President Kathy Johnson.
“When we leave here, we will have an organized, updated inventory,” announced Finch on April 3 just after arriving at the Chamber with Smith. “We also will have a long-term plan in place for regular maintenance and document review. These audits are only provided to agencies designated as Regional Visitors Information Centers (RVICs) in the Historic High-Country region, and we are happy to offer the service.”
“The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Development Authority of Gordon County operate from the Chamber property located at 300 South Wall Street,” explained Johnson. “We are very proud to be one of only eleven RVICs in the state and we work hard to keep a current bank of materials available at no cost for local citizens and visitors. We welcome the public and hope anybody planning a trip in or to Georgia will drop by and take advantage of all the information we have available.”
“Finch is no stranger to the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce,” Johnson continued. “She actually worked here as a student intern when she was a student at Calhoun High School, and then moved into her career position afterwards. She’s been a great supporter of the Chamber’s Convention & Visitors Bureau program.”
A wealth of information is available at the Chamber, but additional materials including travel brochures, travel guides and a monthly newsletter may be requested online at exploregeorgia.org. The state’s travel guide is a complete resource for planning a vacation in Georgia, offering information about attractions, dining, activities, accommodations, and travel resources. The newsletter provides current information about event, attractions, destinations, off-the-beaten-path adventures, bargains and more.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.