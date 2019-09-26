Calhoun Attorney Bill Thompson met with a group of student volunteers from Calhoun High School on Thursday who have signed up to help run the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce's Candidates Forum.
Thompson's goal was to give the students a crash course in local politics, as the students will work with an advisor to create a set of questions to ask during the forum on Thursday, Oct. 3. The event will begin with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m., followed by the forum at 6 p.m.
The group heard about millage rates, property and education taxes, services provided from local governments, and how politics plays a role in all that. The students also learned about the local races that voters will decide in November.
Thompson tasked the students with researching each race and candidate so they can ask good questions during the forum.
"It's not as easy as you think, is it?" he asked after an initial request for potential questions was met with silence from the group.
Thompson also advised students to read the newspaper as he passed around the most recent edition of The Calhoun Times, telling them it's the best source to learn what's going on in their own community and with their neighbors. He also talked about how philosophy plays a role in politics as well when zoning issues were discussed.
"What right do you have to tell me what to do with my property?" he asked. "Let's be honest about it. Those are competing philosophies on the basic concepts of freedom."
Thompson advised students to look at each race individually and ask why each candidate is running and what they hope to accomplish. Every city, town and board has their own responsibilities to contend with, so the candidates will face different challenges and the people asking the questions should consider that fact.
"Believe it or not, but politics are ultimately is noble. I know no one on TV is going to tell you that, but it is. And it's important," he said.
Thompson will meet with groups of students at both Gordon County high schools as well, and the students will work with members of the media to craft the questions for next week's forum.
The Municipal General Election Ballot includes current Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer running unopposed for reelection; current City Councilman Jacki Palazzolo running unopposed for reelection to Post One; and incumbent City Councilman Al Edwards running against Judy Peterson for Post Two.
Eddie Reeves is unopposed for reelection to Post Four of the Calhoun City School Board, while Becky George and Don Hood are opposed in the race for Post Five on the Calhoun City School Board, which will be vacated by the retirement Tony Swink.
In Fairmount, Steve Brannon and Harry L. Pierce are running against one another in the mayoral race. John Holsomback is unopposed for Fairmount City Council Post Two and Billy Mauldin is unopposed for Fairmount City Council Post Four.
Resaca’s mayoral race includes candidates Mitch Reed and Nathan Wyatt. Todd Rutledge is unopposed for Resaca Town Council Post One, but Post Two sees competition between Ben Niles and Christopher “Kit” Cunningham.
James Miller and Taylor Payne are running against one another in the City of Plainville mayoral race, while Ray Black is unopposed for Post One and Clark Bunch is unopposed for Post Two on the City Council.