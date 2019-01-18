Calhoun police are investigating an early Friday morning burglary at Calhoun Food and Tobacco which resulted in the theft of an ATM and more than $10,000 in Newport and Marlboro cigarettes.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
An alarm at the 901 N. Wall St. business went off just before 1 a.m. Friday. When police arrived, they found the front door to store open, with the lock on it having been broken. There were also wet shoe prints on the concrete in front of the door.
After clearing the store, which had cigarette cartons scattered all over the floor, the business owner arrived. The owner said valued the cigarettes stolen at $10,200 and the ATM at $3,000. The owner did not know how much cash was inside the ATM.
The surveillance video reviewed by police shows four men wearing black hoodies and face masks enter the store at 12:54 a.m. Two of them loaded the ATM into the back of a Dodge Ram while the two others took cigarettes from behind the counter and put them into black trash bags. Once the ATM was put in the back of the truck, the two men joined the other pair in putting cigarettes in trash bags.
The group then got in the truck and left the parking lot, heading east on Red Bud Road.
The case was turned over to an detective for further investigation.